Cold, hard cash the ‘biggest threat to progress’ as climate, politics and money collide at COP26

A shift in emphasis to funding ‘justice’ for vulnerable nations has made richer countries uneasy, writes Caroline O’Doherty

Peter Green protesting outside the COP26 gates during the official final day of the summit in Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan Expand

Peter Green protesting outside the COP26 gates during the official final day of the summit in Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Caroline O'Doherty

COP27, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7-18 2022. Mark the dates.

COP26 was still in the throes of petulant penultimate day negotiations but already the Egyptian delegation was graciously accepting its official designation as hosts for the next one.

