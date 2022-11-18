The COP27 sign is seen at the Green Zone at the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: Reuters/Emilie Madi

Talks have resumed at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt after a series of late-night meetings and an early-morning slew of draft agreements and proposals.

A draft text of the “cover decision”, the statement that wraps up all that is agreed at a COP, was circulated early this morning, later than usual and missing key elements.

It reaffirms commitment to the goal of limiting average global temperature rise to 1.5C – the pledge from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement that at times over the past fortnight looked in danger of being abandoned.

But it only “strongly urges” countries to accelerate their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with that goal.

It reiterates the agreement reached last year to “phase down” the use of coal.

But it does not reflect the demands of climate scientists, civil society groups and many governments, including Ireland and the EU, to strengthen that to “phase out” or widen it to all fossil fuels.

It “urges” countries to scale up their contributions to existing climate finance funds for “adaptation” to help vulnerable nations protect homes, infrastructure, food production and livelihoods against extreme weather.

But again that does not match the calls from a broad base of countries and NGOs for a rapid acceleration of adaptation funding to meet long-promised targets.

Devastating economic and non-economic losses including through its impact on cultural heritage, human mobility and forced displacement

On the crunch issue of loss and damage, it recognises the harm caused to vulnerable countries by climate change.

It “notes with great concern… the growing gravity, scope and frequency of loss and damage in all regions”.

It says: “Loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change take the form of extreme weather events as well as slow onset events, and result in devastating economic and non-economic losses including through its impact on cultural heritage, human mobility and forced displacement and the lives and livelihoods of local communities”.

It adds: “An adequate and effective response to loss and damage is of great importance to the continued credibility and relevance of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) process.”

However, there is a gap in the text in the place where a funding arrangement is to be described.

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan is in the thick of COP27 negotiations. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan is in the thick of COP27 negotiations. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

The EU last night presented what it hopes will be a compromise wording to bring agreement between the G77 group of 134 developing countries and rich nations on a funding arrangement.

It agrees to a fund being established, so long as it “is designed to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse effects of climate change” rather than be open to countries that are historically regarded as developing but have made huge economic strides in recent years.

It proposes the fund be fed by money from governments, multinational development banks and the private sector, and in particular it looks to a new source of funding – levies on aviation, shipping and fossil fuels.

We have a difficult day ahead of us. It’s not certain we’ll get a deal over the line

The fund should be part of a “mosaic” of financial assistance that would also involve low-cost loans, debt relief and easier access to private investment.

Early indications were that the compromise was attractive to some G77 countries, but the bloc negotiates on a consensus position.

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan, who is representing the EU in the loss and damage negotiations said at around 8.30am Irish time this morning that a response from the G77 was awaited.

“There is a lot of work to be done. There is no certainty as to what the response will be,” he said.

Australia was quick to back the EU but there has been no reaction yet from the US.

Mr Ryan said, however, he “would be surprised if the US didn’t row in behind the EU proposal”.

The Green Party leader added that the EU was not happy with the draft cover text’s wording on fossil fuels and would look to have them strengthened, and similarly with the section on adaptation finance.

COP27 is scheduled to finish this evening but many COPs have run over to Saturday and some to Sunday.

On the prospects of finishing today, Mr Ryan said: “We have a difficult day ahead of us. It’s not certain we’ll get a deal over the line.”