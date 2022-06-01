Climate targets in doubt as carbon emissions increase by 6pc

Ireland’s efforts at cutting greenhouse gas emissions are nowhere near target, with latest data expected to show an annual increase in emissions of 6pc.

The figure is the provisional calculation for 2021 when the target for the year was a 4.8pc reduction.

A 4.8pc reduction is also required this year but instead, a further increase, or at best a stabilisation, is expected.

Serious doubt now hangs over the Government’s pledge to slash emissions by 51pc by 2030, which is a legally binding objective enshrined in the Climate Act.

Emissions experts say the best hope currently is a reduction of just 28pc by 2030 and that is only if every measure in the highly ambitious 2021 Climate Action Plan is implemented in full.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said the figures were “a clear indication that we need to double down on implementation of climate action measures”.

The outlook is published today by the Environmental Protection Agency whose director general, Laura Burke, said no sector of society or the economy was doing enough.

“There is a significant gap between the ambition in the Climate Act and the realisation of the necessary actions to deliver on that ambition,” she said.

“The data shows that a step up in both the implementation of actions already set out in plans and policies and the identification of new measures is needed.

“All sectors have work to do, in particular the agriculture sector.

“As the largest contributor of national emissions, more clarity is needed on how and when it will implement actions to reduce methane within the ever-shortening timeframe to 2030.”

As things stand, agricultural emissions, which make up a third of the country’s total, are forecast to increase by almost 2pc by 2030 instead of reducing by 22pc – the minimum that will be demanded from farmers under sectoral emission ceilings due to be finalised by Government shortly.

A 22pc cut could be achieved by reducing methane emissions by 30pc but the measures proposed by the Department of Agriculture so far, which shy away from cutting dairy herds, are not following that path.

Plans by other sectors, such as transport, electricity ­generation, industry and residential heating, all fall short of their expected emissions ceilings.

Electricity generation, where some of the biggest cuts were expected because of the growing wind energy industry, has also taken a hit with a return to increased coal use.

“It threatens to undo some of the good work done over recent years,” Ms Burke said.

When all the sectors’ ­emissions are added up, they are meant to fall within a total national carbon budget which requires an average annual reduction of 4.8pc from 2021-2025 and a much stiffer ­average annual cut of 8.3pc from 2026-2030.

Stephen Treacy, EPA senior manager, said the 6pc increase expected to be the outcome for 2021 should be put in the context of the reduction in 2020 due to the severe restrictions on transport and economic activity during the Covid lockdowns. “There is an element of rebound,” he said, adding that the use of annual average decreases in the carbon budgets allowed for a slower start to reductions in the early years.

But a 6pc increase for last year would more than rebound to pre-Covid levels as the drop in 2020 was just 3.6pc.

“It’s disappointing and it doesn’t look good for the first budget periods, I think that’s clear to see,” Mr Treacy said.

“The longer we wait before measures are implemented, the bigger the required annual reduction becomes.”