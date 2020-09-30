Climate Council urges €9 increase in carbon tax as part of 'radical shift in gear' for climate action

THE Climate Change Advisory Council is seeking a €9 increase in the carbon tax in next week’s budget, a charge 20pc higher than the Government is planning.

Calling for a “radical shift in gear”, the council warns that our greenhouse gas emissions are showing no significant change and we will need “huge efforts” to meet existing 2030 emission reduction targets.

It warns those targets will become more challenging in line with new EU and Programme for Government commitments.

The council stresses the “urgency of shifting from planning to action” if Ireland is to go further and get on track to net zero emissions by 2050.

It says the Government should frontload increases in the carbon tax and move urgently to help householders replace fires and heating systems fuelled by coal and peat, followed by a phase-out of oil.

Read More

Reducing livestock on farms, focusing electric vehicle incentives on commercial and rural motorists while creating disincentives for petrol and diesel vehicles must also be priorities.

“The imperative for climate action remains, despite the understandable immediate focus on Covid-19,” said council chairman, Professor John FitzGerald.

“Climate change is happening now. Recent extreme events, such as storms Ellen and Francis in August, show that we are vulnerable and that adaptation to climate change is essential."

The council highlights that 2019 was the ninth consecutive year with temperatures above normal in Ireland and that the winter of 2018-2019 was the warmest for 119 years.

The Government has pledged a 7pc annual in emissions over the next ten years to halve the country’s emissions by 2030 - a doubling of the target in last year’s Climate Action Plan.

But the council says: “It is not yet clear in the Programme for Government where the additional emissions required to achieve this target will come from.”

The recommendations come in what is likely to be the council’s final annual review in its current guise as the body is to be replaced with a strengthened, statutory Climate Action Council under the new Climate Bill due to be published next week.

The call for a greater hike in the carbon tax will present difficulties for the Government which was already going beyond the €6 annual increase signalled in last year’s budget to propose a €7.50 increase this time.

A €9 increase would bring the cost of carbon to €35 a tonne, adding approximately €1.76 to a 60 litre fill of diesel, 20.25 to an average gas bill and €23.24 to a 900 litre fill of home heating oil.

Professor FitzGerald said any negative impacts of the carbon tax on the poorest households could and should be compensated for through the revenues it raised.

“The council is clear that the burdens and benefits of policy measures necessary to tackle climate change must be fairly distributed across the population, ensuring that those on lower incomes or with other vulnerabilities are not disadvantaged," he said.

The council warns that without public acceptance, ambitious climate action will fail. “Citizen engagement is crucial to support increased ambition. A dialogue of blame for emissions is not useful,” it says.

The review gives particular attention to transport emissions, expressing concern that current policy “relies too heavily on very rapid deployment of electric vehicles”.

Better planning of towns and housing to cut down on the need for “forced car ownership” and greater investment in public transport is urged.

“Incentives for electric vehicles need to be better targeted towards those with high mileage, including commercial and rural drivers,” it says.

“These should be supplemented by disincentives for petrol and diesel vehicles.”

The council also recommends setting a separate 2050 target for methane emissions from farming. These need not be zero but “significant reductions” were needed.

It supports the idea that farm payments under the Common Agricultural Policy should be tailored to encourage farmers to cut emissions through reduced livestock numbers, reduced fertiliser use and increasing forestry and unfarmed wilderness to act as natural carbon sinks.

Online Editors