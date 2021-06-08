Climate committee chair says conflict of interest claim over Shannon LNG project is ‘ridiculous’

Plans: How the proposed LNG terminal in the Shannon estuary was to look

THE chair of a Dáil committee considering amendments to the Climate Bill has dismissed as ridiculous questions over his former links to a company working on the Shannon LNG project.

Green Party TD Brian Leddin said he did not even know that his former employers, Arup, were consulting engineers on the project until after he left the company.

Mr Leddin worked with Arup from 2015 until his election last year.

The Safety Before LNG group, which campaigns against the fracking method by which most LNG (liquefied natural gas) is extracted, took issue with Mr Leddin’s handling of a number of proposed amendments to the bill.

The Limerick TD ruled out of order proposed amendments to the bill that would have required the Government to push for a global ban on fracking and to ban the import or sale of fracked gas here.

Safety Before LNG wrote to all members of the Committee on Environment and Climate Action urging a review of the way the amendments were handled, saying there was a risk of a perceived conflict of interest.

Mr Leddin addressed the issue in a statement at the start of Tuesday’s resumed deliberations on the bill.

“I have never sought to hide the fact that I worked for Arup. It is clearly stated on my Linkedin profile,” he said.

“Arup employs somewhere in the region of 1,000 employees in Ireland and I never had anything to do with Arup’s work on the proposed LNG plant.

“In fact, I didn’t even become aware that Arup was working on this project until after I had left the company so any suggestion of a conflict of interest on my part is frankly ridiculous.

“I and the Green Party have campaigned vigorously against the importation of fracked gas and LNG and the Government recently published a clear and unambiguous statement on fracked gas and LNG and has also committed to working on an outright ban at EU level.

“In relation to the ruling of certain amendments out of order, in making these rulings I was acting on the advice of the Oireachtas officials and this advice is strictly in compliance with standing orders and that criteria is the only criteria used in ruling amendments out of order.”