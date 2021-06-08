| 18.6°C Dublin

‘Climate change targets will require a reduction in livestock numbers’ says leading expert

Professor John FitzGerald. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

The only way agriculture can meet the targets set out in the Climate Action Bill is through a dramatic reduction in livestock numbers, Professor John FitzGerald has warned.

The former chair of the Irish Government’s Climate Change Advisory Council was speaking at the Goldsmith International Literary Festival over the weekend. Professor FitzGerald said the Climate Advisory Board recommended last year that there should be a separate target for methane as it is a short-lived gas.

However, he said the Climate Bill, which is currently going through the Dáil with broad support, does not do this. The bill, he said, requires Ireland to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, including methane, by 51pc by 2030.

