Climate Bill passes Dáil supported by all parties

CLIMATE action legislation has been approved by the Dáil, bringing closer the legal requirement that Ireland halve greenhouse gas emissions within nine years and virtually eliminate them by 2050.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed with the support of all parties and just 10 votes against it.

It moves to the Seanad next week. The Government want it passed through both houses of the Oireachtas and signed into law before the summer recess.

While the vote was overwhelming in favour, the debate that preceded it was often heated and noisy with rural and regional Independent group TDs repeating well-aired beliefs that the bill would ruin farming and rural communities.

Read More

All opposition parties expressed disappointment that the final Dáil stages of the bill were being pushed through in one evening.

A total of 160 amendments were listed but the time allowed for debate on just eight which, through a variety of wordings, sought stronger references to just transition - the principle of fairness in climate action.

“Just transition appears as a token gesture,” said Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke. “Despite its huge importance, the term just transition has just one reference in the bill and no definition.”

Michael Healy Rae of the Rural Independent group accused Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan of acting as if he was in a dictatorship.

He told the minister that he only had power because the main parties needed Green seats to form a coalition.

“You have a very small mandate for the enormity of what you are doing,” he said.

“It’s like a wasp. A wasp doesn’t care whether they die or not once it gets the final sting. You don’t care what happens in future to the Greens once you put in place a system that can not be changed.”

Fellow group member, Mattie McGrath, said: “It's not a just transition. It’s an unjust imposition.”

Mr McGrath also claimed the bill would create a famine by hurting food production and cause power shortages through reliance on renewables.

There would be “no food and no light”, he said, claiming the country would revert to “prehistoric times”.

Mr Ryan defended the bill’s commitment to just transition, saying it was central to how climate action would be delivered.

“No one will be talked down to and no one will be ignored,” he said.

He was backed by Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton, his ministerial predecessor, who said listening to the debate was disheartening.

He said it was for the Government to deal with the economic and social challenges the legislative requirements would create and he urged those in opposition to assist in forming constructive policy.

Many amendments sought more specific protections for agriculture, with separate emission reduction targets for the sector.

Others looked for an outright ban on the importation of fracked gas, which is currently Government policy but not a legal stance.

“I never thought I’d see the Opposition pushing the Greens to make an environmental bill stronger,” said Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats.

In addition to enshrining emission reduction targets in law, the bill will set out a structure of carbon budgets which will set out how much emissions each sector of society may produce over a given period of time.

The first budget is to be set before the end of this year.



