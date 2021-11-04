Climate Action plan to slash 500,000 car journeys every day by 2030

Heavy traffic on the M50. The Climate Action plan sets a target of reducing national transport carbon emissions by up to 51pc.

Car travel will be cut by at least 500,000 journeys a day by 2030 under ambitious government plans to reduce carbon emissions.

The Climate Action Plan will also outline a new electricity generation scheme to allow farmers, businesses and communities to sell renewable energy back to the national grid.

Expected to be up and running next year, the scheme will allow people to cash in on energy generated from solar panels on barns, warehouse roofs and sheds.

The long-promised Climate Action Plan, due to be published today, will outline a range of measures aimed at encouraging people to walk, cycle or use public transport.

However Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan agreed to delay the publication of the full list of actions until a later date.

The plan will set a target of reducing national transport carbon emissions by between 42pc and 51pc.

There will be a major increase in funding for walking and cycle ways, more quality bus corridors and increased capacity on rail routes.

There will also be a push for the electrification of public transport and to encourage private firms to switch to more energy-efficient vehicles.

A range of actions across all sectors of society will aim to reduce emissions by 7pc per year and ultimately reach a 51pc reduction by 2030.

This includes reducing energy supplier emissions by between 62pc and 81pc through the introduction of more offshore wind farms and a focus on solar power.

The Department of Enterprise will be forced to seek a 29pc to 41pc reduction in emissions from businesses and employers.

However, it is understood there will be no specific actions focused on data centres, which are responsible for a significant drain on the national grid. Instead, there will be a commitment to continue a review of the current policy on data centres.

A government source said data centres are “increasingly being powered by renewable energies” and tech companies are helping finance the construction of new wind farms by guaranteeing they will purchase the green energy once it is produced.

There will be commitments in the plan to encourage businesses to retrofit their office buildings and switch to renewable energies to heat them.

The Department of Housing will commit to reducing emissions by between 44pc and 56pc over the next decade through a retrofitting scheme that will see more than half-a-million homes become more energy-efficient by 2030.

This will include retrofitting 36,500 local authority homes. There is some concern in government that the overall target of retrofitting 500,000 homes may not be reached by 2030.

The Department of Housing will also seek to reduce emissions by introducing new building regulations aimed at forcing builders to construct more energy-efficient homes.

Agriculture will be asked to reduce emissions by between 22pc and 30pc over the next decade. Fianna Fáil sees the targets for agriculture as a major win when compared with other sectors.

The plan also outlines measures to reduce agricultural emissions. These include finishing cows earlier – when animals are fed an energy-dense diet so that they will grow rapidly – and also calving sooner in the lifecycle of cattle. Sources suggested cows could be finished at 24 rather than 27 months.