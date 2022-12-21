Climate Action Plan pins hopes on greener buildings, cleaner transport and a lot more wind – but activists say implementation is key

IRELAND will have to double the amount of electricity produced by onshore wind farms, install eight times more solar power and increase home retrofits 50-fold to meet climate targets by the end of the decade.

The challenge ahead in reducing greenhouse gas emissions is set out in the revised Climate Action Plan which warns that “transformation at this scale and speed has rarely, if ever, been seen before”.

The new plan, the third version since the first was published its first in 2019, comes as emissions are still rising while requirements to reduce them have become a legal requirement for Government and individual ministers.

By 2030, they are supposed to have fallen by 51pc – a task split between six different sectors, each with a different reduction target currently ranging from 25pc for agriculture to 75pc for energy.

Much of the hope lies on increasing the amount of electricity produced from renewable sources in what the plan says will require a “massive and rapid build-out of renewable generation capacity”.

Transport is expected to deliver a 50pc emissions reduction through a carrot and stick combination of improved public transport and cycling and walking infrastructure along with restrictions on parking in urban areas.

Building standards will have to be ramped up from ‘nearly zero emission’ level to ‘zero emission’ and the beginning of a phase-out of new oil and gas boilers is expected to be confirmed in the coming months.

Industry will face new requirements to factor in their climate impact when being considered for state supports and there is to be a push to find renewable heating sources for manufacturing processes, and lower the carbon content of cement.

Farmers are to be incentivised to move away from beef and dairy to tillage and forestry, to reduce emission-laden fertiliser use and to adopt anaerobic digestion – the use of farm wastes to create biomethane gas.

Tighter monitoring of progress on climate within Government and individual departments is also promised, with a strengthening of the inter-departmental Climate Action Delivery Board and a closer watch by the Taoiseach’s department.

A Just Transition Commission is to be established in 2023 to advise the Government on how climate action policies can be implemented fairly and those negatively affected best supported.

“Climate change is the most pressing long-term global challenge of our time and Ireland is facing up to that challenge,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

Friends of the Earth said proof of that claim was needed. Chief executive Oisín Coghlan said the plan was welcome but the next year must see “laser-like focus on implementation”.

“If Irish emissions don’t start to fall rapidly in 2023, this Government’s carefully constructed credibility on climate will crumble,” he said

Some early and obvious problems with the plan emerged. The lack of a target for the land use sector was highlighted by the Climate Change Advisory Council, along with a gap in the calculations which leaves all planned emission reductions combined short of target by five million tonnes a year from 2026 to 2030.

“The remaining gap of unallocated emissions reductions is a substantial concern,” said council member Professor Peter Thorne.

“It is imperative that a roadmap to close this gap be completed expeditiously to bring certainty to sectors, industry and society as to how we will achieve our ambitions.”

Council chairperson Marie Donnelly said the council would need time to analyse the plan in detail but she said there was an urgent need to prioritise fast-acting emission reduction measures.

Some of the measures will be backed up by new regulations but many of them are designed to achieved through incentives and encouragement.

Minister for Environment and Climate Action Eamon Ryan defended the approach.

“This will not work if we are blaming and shaming and pointing the finger,” he said.

However, the Social Democrats there needed to much more evidence that the plan was deliverable.

Party climate spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore said the current approach could be “distilled down to a wing and a prayer”.

Farming organisations, meanwhile, complained there was a lack of detail in the plan.

“The plan actually states the need to put ‘production diversification options for livestock farmers’ but then we see nothing and are offered nothing,” said ICMSA president Pat McCormack.