Climate action oversight group met just once in two years to review progress

The high-level group in charge of ensuring the national Climate Action Plan is implemented met just once in the past two years.

Officials said the Climate Action Delivery Board was too busy helping formulate climate legislation and reviewing the plan to meet to assess if government departments were following through on it.

“There has been a bandwidth issue,” Cormac Ó Raghallaigh, head of climate action in the Department of the Taoiseach said.

“It’s a capacity issue that we’re going to have to address.”

The delivery board, comprised of the secretaries general of each Government department was formed in 2019.

It met three times that year, not at all in 2020 and just once in 2021.

It is supposed to meet every three months to check if departments are living up to their climate action duties.

Mr Ó Raghallaigh was among senior civil servants from five government departments who appeared before the Oireachtas climate action committee today.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore asked if the lack of oversight by the delivery board was linked to Ireland’s failure to meet carbon reduction targets.

Mr Ó Raghallaigh said the delivery rate on the 2019 Climate Action Plan was “relatively good” with 78pc of 500 measures delivered by the end of 2020.

Further actions were announced and the delivery rate had slipped to 66pc at the end of 2021.

“While Covid has posed a clear challenge, we are concerned about this rate of delivery,” he said.

It was envisaged the delivery board would meet in the coming weeks and then quarterly, he said.

The committee was holding the last in a series of meetings on the carbon budgets which the Oireachtas will debate next month.

The budgets, prepared by the Climate Change Advisory Council, recommend a 4.8pc average annual cut in carbon emissions from 2021-2025 and an 8.3pc average reduction from 2026-2030.

The plan is to halve overall emissions by 2030, and it will require major changes to the way industry, society and farming work, live and travel.

Senator Alice Mary Higgins asked if emergency measures were being considered to achieve rapid emissions if the 4.8pc annual cuts were not achieved.

She pointed out that the 2021-2025 period was already slipping by without the budgets being implemented.

Mr Ó Raghallaigh said: “We are not planning for emergency measures. We are not planning for action plans not to be delivered.”

He said the budgets, which will be legally binding when formally adopted, had increased focus on climate action within departments.

“It does bring a degree of concrete reality to the situation,” he said.

Brian Carroll of the Department of Climate Action said, however, while legal obligations changed the approach within departments, they did not spark a similar shift in the public.

“That’s going to be very, very challenging.”

He referenced a study recently completed by the Environmental Protection and Yale University on attitudes of people in Ireland which found strong support for climate action.

“People want something to be done but that isn’t actually translating into the actions and decisions that need to be taken actually being taken.”

The committee will send recommendations to the Oireachtas by February 7.