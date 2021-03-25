| 6.7°C Dublin

Climate Action Bill more about seeing the light than lightning-fast changes

Caroline O'Doherty

Bord na Mona wind farm at Oweninny, Co Mayo Photo: Bord na Mona
Winds of change: Renewable energy is at the top of the priority list

Profound challenges, daunting targets and a changed country at the end of it all – the unveiling of the Climate Action Bill came with the kind of proclamations that cry out for lightning flashes and a dramatic orchestral crescendo.

But a day later, all is quiet, unchanged and banally predictable. So when will we see some of the promised action and what changes will it deliver?

The bill won’t be law until late June, but once enacted it will formalise the status of the Climate Change Advisory Council and its powers to propose carbon budgets.

