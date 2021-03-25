Climate Action Bill more about seeing the light than lightning-fast changes

Profound challenges, daunting targets and a changed country at the end of it all – the unveiling of the Climate Action Bill came with the kind of proclamations that cry out for lightning flashes and a dramatic orchestral crescendo.

But a day later, all is quiet, unchanged and banally predictable. So when will we see some of the promised action and what changes will it deliver?

The bill won’t be law until late June, but once enacted it will formalise the status of the Climate Change Advisory Council and its powers to propose carbon budgets.

Carbon budgets will set out how much carbon – shorthand for all greenhouse gases – the country is permitted to emit over five-year periods.

The first budget covers 2021-2025, so the pressure is on to produce it as soon as possible after June.

Up to six months of deliberations and revisions could follow if the budget doesn’t get swift Oireachtas approval.

Once it is approved, the Government must decide how much of the budget – an ever-reducing pie that is to halve by 2030 and shrink to zero by 2050 – each department gets.

Those allocations will determine the actions to be taken.

We have no shortage of proposed actions. There are 183 in the soon-to-be revised 2019 Climate Action Plan that are still at the warm-up stage.

The difference the bill makes is that they can no longer be aspirational, watered down or forgotten as governments and priorities change.

The Government will focus on big-ticket items to try to make an early impact, renewable energy being top of the list.

Few electricity customers will notice if their supplier starts powering their home with wind or solar energy, but they will spot the infrastructure popping up.

Dozens of new solar parks, onshore wind farms and battery storage facilities are imminent, and offshore wind should be a reality from 2025 – particularly on the east coast.

Retrofitting of 50,000 homes a year is targeted, Covid permitting, to create energy-efficient houses and convert those reliant on oil and solid fuels to electric heat pumps.

Homeowners can’t be forced to retrofit, unless they’re rebuilding or adding a big extension, but a National Retrofit Plan is to be published by summer with improved grants, low-interest loans and cost-cutting group retrofitting schemes as incentives.

A microgeneration scheme is to be finalised by the autumn, allowing anyone with solar panels to sell excess electricity to the national grid.

Transport is a headache as the switch to electric vehicles – one million by 2030 is the target – is very slow. However, changes to grants should favour the average buyer, and planning regulations are being reviewed to get local authorities and private developers moving on installing charging points.

Policy is adopting the view that mass car dependence of any kind is unsustainable.

Cycle lanes are springing up around towns and cities and we are promised a seamless mix of walking and cycle routes; improved urban, rural and intercity rail and bus services; and sharing and rental schemes for cars, e-scooters and e-bikes that will make car ownership a choice rather than a necessity.

Yearly increases in the carbon tax on petrol and diesel will add their own impetus.

Reducing the national waste mountain is a key objective, as vast amounts of raw materials and energy go into food and disposable plastics and packaging that is thrown out after minimal use.

Much of the onus will be on industry, but consumers will see an increase in the plastic bag levy later this year and the introduction of a disposable coffee cup levy early next year.

These are just a handful of the myriad of actions set out for the next 10 years.

No minister will go to jail for failing to deliver them or the carbon cuts they promise, as the bill is meant to be transformative rather than punitive – it’s more about seeing the light than lightning flashes.