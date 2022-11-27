Citizens’ Assembly seek referendum to give nature rights to be protected

THE Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss is recommending that the Government hold a referendum to include protection for biodiversity in the Constitution.

A 83pc majority of the 99 members voted in favour of the proposal which is one of dozens that will be in a formal report to the Government on the assembly’s work.

No precise wording is recommended but a majority voted in favour of a wide-ranging referendum that would both protect people’s rights to a healthy environment and grant nature its own right to be protected.

Those rights would be both ‘substantive’ and ‘procedural’, meaning there would be a strong statement of the rights and also access to information, the courts and decision-making procedures to enable those rights to be vindicated.

Assembly chair, Dr Aoibhinn NÍ Shúilleabháin, said the decision was momentous and the 83 to 17 vote could be prescient.

She noted that when the Citizens’ Assembly on repealing the eighth amendment on abortion voted, the percentage of members in favour of the referendum almost exactly matched the percentage of the public at large who voted in favour when the poll was eventually held.

“We're making a recommendation as an assembly that could potentially change the Constitution and no less than every other Citizens’ Assembly that’s been had so far, major societal change can come from it,” she said.

“I think the Citizens’ Assembly is a good temperature check and, if this the case, this is very much a resounding yes in this room.”

The assembly, comprised of randomly selected members of society from a broad range of backgrounds, was scheduled to finish on Sunday after six months of discussions but it has run overtime.

Members rejected a suggestion that they continue their work behind the scenes and vote online on the remaining proposals.

They will now formally request a time extension from the Government but have already set January 21 next year as their next and final meeting day.

In the meantime, they will submit a list of the 66 recommendations they have already agreed which include calls for a fundamental overhaul of the way biodiversity is managed, monitored, protected and funded.

The first agreed recommendation says: “The State must take prompt, decisive and urgent action to address biodiversity loss and restoration and must provide leadership in protecting Ireland’s biodiversity for future generations.”

Another says: “The Assembly believes that the State has comprehensively failed to adequately fund, implement and enforce existing national legislation, national policies, EU biodiversity laws and directives related to biodiversity. This must change.”

Other recommendations still to be discussed look at specific sectors such as agriculture, peatlands, forestry, the marine and urban and built environments.

The citizens‘ assembly is the first in the world to consider biodiversity loss. Despite the Oireachtas declaring a climate and biodiversity emergency in 2019, focus to date has been on the former.

Over the course of the proceedings, the assembly heard presentations on 75 submissions from conservation experts, farming and food interests, industry and community groups.

They also received 250 proposals from the wider public and whittled those down to 160 for further discussion.

Dr NÍ Shúilleabháin advised the members to be aware that they may be the target of lobbyists between now and their final meeting next year.

She said conversations about their work were fine but added: “Our recommendations should be governed by the submissions and not conversations.”