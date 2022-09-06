Christmas lights and office heating in firing line to cut public sector energy bills

CHRISTMAS lights may have to be dimmed this winter as local authorities seek ways to cut their electricity bills.

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said he would not insist on restricting festive displays, but he stressed that city and county councils would have to reassess all their energy usage.

“I think local authorities are starting to look at that. They are starting to consider every measure but we’re not being prescriptive down to that level yet,” he said.

Mr Ryan and the Taoiseach and Tánaiste are meeting today to discuss the energy crisis and possible measures to alleviate its impacts.

They are expected to agree proposals to seek energy savings in public sector buildings through temperature limits on heating systems and amalgamating floors and offices so that heat, lights and air conditioning are not running on sparsely occupied workplaces.

“We need to start by example in the public sector,” Mr Ryan said.

Schools, libraries and other essential public facilities would be protected, he said.

Schools would have to try to manage their energy bills better – but not by skimping on heating.

He said the Covid experience had shown how important it was that children were in school and he did not want to create difficulties in that regard.

He said facilities like libraries could provide a very important service this winter, providing warm, social places for people in difficult times.

“Keeping libraries warm and busy is exactly what we should be doing through a difficult winter.”

The three party leaders will also discuss introducing a range of supports to help households and businesses with their energy bills, as well as proposals from the European Commission for a price cap on certain energy producers.

The proposal is similar to a windfall tax on excess profits enjoyed by companies benefitting from the soaring gas prices, but it would target electricity suppliers who do not rely on burning gas to generate power.

Mainly wind energy companies, they have been benefiting most as they do not have to buy in expensive gas but can still sell their electricity at the very high prices as the rest of the market commands.

The Government has been reluctant to impose a windfall tax as it would fall mainly on wind energy companies that the country is depending on to invest billions here in offshore turbines.

Mr Ryan said he expected the Government would back the Commission’s proposal.

“That’s a mechanism that I think could work, should work, will work. We have to get the final details of it but I believe the Commission proposal is a good one and it may well work in the Irish market.”

He warned, however, that whatever measures the Government brought in, households and businesses were still going to find this winter very difficult.

He urged people to be as energy efficient as possible and to consult the Government’s ‘Reduce Your Use’ campaign tips.

But he said people must also look after their comfort.

“A really important message to get out to households is stay warm, but let’s be clever in how we do that, in a way that isn’t wasteful.”