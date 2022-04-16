Chocolate lovers to splurge €36 on Easter eggs with most buying six eggs or more as we look forward to first Easter without Covid restrictions

Irish people will spend €36 on average on chocolate Easter eggs this year, with half buying six chocolate eggs or more, as families look forward to spending their first Easter together without pandemic restrictions.

A survey has found that Easter celebrations will be different to last year with over 60pc of individuals and 70pc of families planning to take advantage of eased restrictions by “enjoying a meal together at home”.

Overall, people in Ireland will spend €36 on average on chocolate Easter eggs this year, according to environmental group Repak.

And half will buy six chocolate eggs or more, with 27pc planning to spend more than last year.

Meanwhile Irish householders are expected to recycle enough waste this Easter to fill the Aviva Stadium to its roof over three and half times.

Repak said Irish residents are expected to recycle over 58,000 tonnes of packaging waste, an increase of 18pc compared to Easter 2021.

It is urging the public to know “what can be recycled” and to “correctly recycle” over the coming days.

Since last year, all plastics can go into the recycling bin, which the Repak research revealed 35pc of people are unaware of.

"This Easter, Repak is asking the public to recycle all plastics and in particular, packaging from Easter eggs and gifts,” the organisation said.

"Cardboard boxes, plastic moulds and clean tin foil are just some of the many items consumed by households over Easter that can all go into the recycling bin once clean, dry, and loose.

"Ireland currently recycles 31pc of all plastics, but that needs to increase to 50pc by 2025 to achieve plastic recycling targets the EU has set for coming years. By being a good egg and recycling correctly this Easter, the public will help Ireland reach the target.”

Repak research has revealed that while gifting chocolate Easter eggs remains a popular tradition, with 54pc planning to do so, purchasing alternative gifts is becoming more common and 22pc will gift a different present to chocolate.

Of those planning to gift something different, 28pc will buy another confectionery, 23pc will gift toys, and 17pc will surprise a loved one with baked goods.

Research carried out by Repak found that sustainability is particularly important for those aged 18-24 when making an all-important chocolate egg choice, with 15pc saying that it influences their decision most, compared with an average of 10pc of older generations.

Repak CEO Séamus Clancy said Easter is a particularly busy period for waste operators across Ireland, who receive a “heavy influx of packaging waste” over the weekend.

He added: "By placing all recyclable items in the recycling bin clean, dry, and loose, we will be supporting their work. Also, as now all plastics can go in the recycling bin, we have a great opportunity to reach ambitious future plastic recycling targets set by the EU.

"With 19pc expecting to receive at least 3 chocolate eggs this Easter, it’s important to take the time to understand what can be recycled and how to do so correctly. Recycling all plastics in addition to other recyclable items clean, dry, and loose is a great first step in helping Ireland increase its recycling rates.”