Changes in Gulf Stream at ‘tipping point’ that could alter Ireland’s weather dramatically

Scientists detect ‘signal’ that may spell doom for our mild climate

Flooding in Bridgetown, Co Wexford, on Christmas Day last year. Photo: David Parsons

Flooding in Bridgetown, Co Wexford, on Christmas Day last year. Photo: David Parsons

Seán Duke

Climate scientists have spotted an early warning signal that the North Atlantic Gulf Stream – which protects Ireland’s mild climate – may already have been irreversibly disrupted.

Up to now, the oceans have shielded us from the worst impacts of climate change, because they absorb 25pc of all carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, and 90pc of the excess heat attributed to these emissions.

