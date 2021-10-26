| 9.8°C Dublin

Carbon plan finally forces Ireland to put money where our mouth is on emissions

It won’t be cheap and it won’t be easy, but the Climate Budget finalised yesterday shows how much we have in our emissions ‘wallet’

Seven-year-old Arvid had the globe painted on his face for a climate protest in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Britta Pedersen/DPA via AP Expand

Seven-year-old Arvid had the globe painted on his face for a climate protest in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Britta Pedersen/DPA via AP

Caroline O'Doherty

It won’t come cheaply and it won’t come easily, but climate action now has a shape and size that puts something close to tangibility on a concept that has felt abstract for too long.

In delivering the first national carbon budgets, the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has provided something solid to aim for in the fight to control global temperature rise.

The percentages and tonnages they use are not everyone’s first language, but having figures means the difference between telling someone they must not be spendthrift and showing them exactly what they have in their wallet.

