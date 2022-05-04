Carbon emissions from energy rise despite law requiring reductions

CARBON emissions from gas, oil, coal and other fossil fuels increased by 6.3pc last year when by law they should have reduced by about 4.8pc.

The wrong-way trend is highlighted by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) which warns the move to renewable energy must quicken.

The increase was partly due to an rise in energy use as activity recovered after Covid restrictions, but mainly because of a tripling in the amount of oil and coal used for electricity generation.

That happened because long spells of calm weather reduced output from wind turbines and long dry spells affected generation from hydroelectricity.

Wind energy fell by 15.8pc and hydropower by 19.6pc. The result of using more fossil fuels to generate electricity was a 16.9pc increase in carbon emissions from electricity generation compared to 2020.

The Government last year passed into law carbon budgets that require an annual reduction in overall emissions from all sectors of 4.8pc each year from 2021-2025.

Exact cuts required from each sector vary and have yet to be formally approved, but energy is considered an area with high potential for reductions because of the growth in renewables.

Margie McCarthy, SEAI research director, said the development of renewables and other carbon reduction measures set out in the national climate action plan must speed up.

“The emissions in 2021 are clear signals of how important it is to deliver the actions identified in our national Climate Action Plan, without delay,” she said.

The figures from the SEAI make clear Ireland’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels, most of them imported.

Fossil fuels supplied 86.2pc of the country’s transport, heating, cooling and electricity needs.

A total of 77pc of that energy was imported last year, including a marked increase in imports of natural gas.

The Corrib gas field supplied just 28.7pc of national gas needs compared to 36.2pc in 2020.

“We need to make the shift away from fossil fuels to renewables much quicker to ensure a clean and secure supply of energy,” Ms McCarthy said.

“The reasons to reduce fossil fuel dependency are clear and will help insulate us from large scale increases in gas and oil prices.

“We encourage businesses, citizens and communities to utilise existing Government supports and make whatever changes they can to move away from fossil fuel use now.”