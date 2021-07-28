Calls for sea wall to protect Ardmore from coastal erosion

ONE of Ireland's most well known seaside villages urgently needs a wall to protect against coastal erosion and not thousands of euros spent on expert reports.

The warning came as a Waterford councillor claimed the decision to seek an expert report on erosion in the Ardmore Bay area was merely "kicking the can down the road."

Fears are mounting locally that Ardmore - which has experienced a boom in tourism thanks to the staycation campaign - could suffer erosion damage in future winter storms.

The west Waterford village has seen a surge in tourism after the pandemic lockdown was eased with local camping sites and hotels booked out.

Read More

Visitors to the area have been attracted not just by its famous beach and historic monastic ruins but also a magnificent cliff walk and its location at the end of the St Declan's Way pilgrimage site.

Councillor Tom Cronin said ample reports have already been carried out on the problem and what Ardmore village urgently needs is a special wall to protect local property from the increasing threat of erosion.

“In my own opinion these surveys have already been carried out and it is just another mechanism to kick the can down the road and delay progress by another six months," he warned WLRFM.

“We are pumping taxpayers money into something that had been done – I was led to believe the inspector from the Office of Public Works (OPW) approved the plans and when it went back to headquarters it was then delayed."

Councillor Cronin's senior party colleague, OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan, confirmed a €62,000 grant to Waterford Co Council via the OPW for a coastal flooding and erosion management risk assessment for the Ardmore area.

However, similar though less extensive surveys have already been conducted over the past two decades.

Councillor Cronin said that there is a pressing need for protection measures to be taken in hand given the increasing severity of winter storms and the scale of local erosion.

“There was serious damage done last winter along the beachfront, some of the banks where people used to walk slipped and now the whole edge is uneven and dangerous," he said.

“There is no option but to build a wall - there (could) be businesses gone in the next year."

"The village could be even in trouble in a few years because the higher the water comes, the more land will be taken."