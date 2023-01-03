Call for government to press ahead with clampdown on wildlife crimes

Wildlife crimes continue to ravage the countryside with fires, poaching and hedgerow destruction taking a devastating toll on animals and habitats in 2022.

There are signs, however, of tougher action by the authorities following promises that enforcement would be stepped up.

The number of farmers found with land burned during the season when fires are banned jumped by almost 50pc during the year.

A total of 499 farmers were discovered with land burned during the March-August closed season.

Fires used to clear scrub and gorse for grazing are illegal for the protection of wildlife during this crucial period for nesting, breeding and flowering species.

The burnings came to light during processing of applications for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), the income support payment open to all farmers.

They were significantly up on previous years, comparing with 335 in 2021, 380 in 2020 and 407 in 2019.

Not all result in a prosecution as investigations are needed to try to establish if the fires were deliberate, accidental or the result of negligence.

The number of applicants who had their payment reduced or were otherwise penalised during the year because of burnings was 195.

That compares with 172 in 2021, 176 in 2020 and just 80 in 2019, but not all of 2022’s cases are finalised.

“The Department actively investigates incidents of illegal burning using satellite imagery and follow up verifications,” the Department of Agriculture said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff had successfully prosecuted 31 cases during 2022 and were progressing 43 more.

That compares with 21 successful prosecutions in 2021 and on average just ten a year in the previous decade.

Cases prosecuted in 2022 included numerous illegal burnings but also crimes such as hedgerow removal and the destruction of a riverbank and associated marine life habitat.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) had slightly fewer prosecutions and issued only a slightly higher number of fines but had significantly more enforcement patrols.

Drones, which enable inspections in locations it is hard for personnel to reach discreetly, were deployed on patrol on 756 occasions in the first nine months of the year compared to 300 times in the same period in 2021.

Total vehicle and foot patrols also increased from close to 27,000 to almost 38,000. Fixed charged penalty notices were issued 286 times compared to 275 times in 2021.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan came in for criticism during the year after backtracking on a promise to set up a dedicated new “wildlife crime unit”, opting to reorganise how the NPWS handled enforcement instead.

He said under “wildlife crime operations”, 110 NPWS staff of different ranks and responsibilities were now working on wildlife crime across the country and he promised to increase numbers further.

However, Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust said he believed a dedicated unit would be more effective.

“We have a big problem with wildlife crime and it’s certainly welcome to see an increase in the number of convictions in the last year or so – and it’s great to see Minister Noonan bringing more attention to the issue,” he said.

“But there are some parts of the country where you would believe there is no wildlife crime happening at all because there are little or no convictions and we know that’s not the reality.

“The reason we wanted a wildlife crime unit was to coordinate the investigation and prosecution of crimes and to standardise it across the country.

“It’s great to have Minister Noonan in place and he’s obviously very enthusiastic, but ministers don’t last very long and the system is liable to collapse when he leaves.

“That’s why a permanent, distinct wildlife crime unit would be important and we will continue to push for it.”