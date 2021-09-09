Builders sitting on planning permission for more than 60,000 homes, committee told

BUILDERS are sitting on planning permissions for more than 60,000 homes approved under the fast-track strategic housing development (SHD).

The construction industry federation (CIF) has claimed the provision of over 70,000 badly needed homes are at risk, chiefly because of legal challenges by objectors.

But the Oireachtas Housing Committee heard that 70,866 homes were granted planning permission up to the start of September.

Developments subject to judicial review proceedings only accounted for 7,535 homes, yet commencement orders had only been sought and served for 10,711.

Some of those were built or under construction but work had not commenced on others.

Robin Mandal, chair of the Dublin Democratic Planning Alliance (DDPA), said industry claims that legal challenges were to blame for the slow delivery of homes did not stack up.

“It’s a very small proportion and it’s blown out of proportion,” he said.

The DDPA is an alliance of architects, planners, civic groups, 60 residents associations and individuals.

“There are more than 70,000 homes approved, not held up by judicial review. All of those should be being built,” Mr Mandal said.

The fact they were not showed that SHD was “patently a failure”, he said.

Green Party TD Steven Matthews asked Construction Industry Federation (CIF) representatives attending the meeting what the purpose of getting planning permission was if it wasn’t to build.

“Is it anything to do with the value that would accrue to the land once planning permission is achieved?” he asked.

Sinn Fein’s Eoin Ó Broin was more direct.

“Are they slowing down construction as part of a market strategy to slow down delivery and keep prices high?” he asked.

James Benson of the CIF said there were many reasons construction did not commence, such as the need to assemble finance for a project.

Another factor in some areas was the lack of public infrastructure such as water and wastewater.

He said the cost of installing this infrastructure could add €30,000 to the price of a unit and sometimes the development was not financially viable to proceed with.

He added it could take 18-24 months to secure finance and finalise other aspects of a project after planning permission was granted and developments did not have to proceed for up to five years after approval.

Mr Ó Broin pointed out that a recent Dublin City Council report showed developments granted permission in 2018 and 2019 which had still not commenced.

The committee is carrying out pre-legislative scrutiny on a proposed replacement for SHD when it expires next February.

SHD allows developers of housing with 100-plus units to bring their planning applications directly to An Bord Pleanála, bypassing local planning authorities and depriving objectors of any appeals mechanism other than to seek judicial review.

The proposed large scale residential development (LSRD) scheme would return decision-making to the local authorities, but with strict new time limits.

The idea idea has been broadly welcomed but CIF says it would need to ensure appeals did not hold up developments, while local authorities and the planning institute have warned local planning offices will need additional, highly skilled staff to deal with the complex applications under tight time limits.