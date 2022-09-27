Budget 2023 and climate: Carbon tax hike goes ahead but with offset move and promise of help for low-income homes

Increase in carbon tax on petrol and diesel comes into effect on October 12

CARBON tax on fossil fuels will increase as planned after the budget, but the first price hikes will be offset by removal of a separate levy.

The well-flagged €7.50 increase brings the tax per tonne to €48.50 as part of a planned series of increases up to 2030.

It will take effect from October 12 on petrol and diesel, in theory adding 2c per litre, but the removal of the NORA (National Oil Reserves Agency) levy which also adds 2c per litre, will mean no change in price at the pumps.

The tax on coal, peat products and home heating oil is not due to come into effect until next May.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the decision to push ahead with the tax increase despite the energy and cost of living crisis.

“Protecting our environment is the responsibility of us all and government is acting to reduce emissions and support newer cleaner technologies, particularly in energy and transport,” he said.

“The additional funding needed for measures, such as retrofitting and more sustainable modes of travel, comes in part from carbon taxation and this is appropriate and will continue under this government.”

The move will create a carbon tax fund of €623m, of which half will go to home retrofitting and energy upgrades.

It will help grant-aid and directly fund works on 37,000 homes, including households who are eligible for the free Warmer Homes Scheme.

Around €218m of the fund will go on social protection measures to help low-income households who are most at risk of fuel poverty.

The remaining €81m will support farmers under a new agri-climate rural environment scheme.

A major plank of the retrofitting plan is low-cost loans. The measure was announced in last year’s budget but has yet to come to market.

That is to be rectified this year but more details are awaited.

A €2.6bn package of spending on transport will be presented in more detail later but it will include supports to ensure progress of major public transport projects including Bus Connects, MetroLink and Dart Plus.

For passengers, the 20pc reduction in public transport fares has been extended to the end of next year, as has the Youth Travel Card discount scheme which gives half price travel on all transport.

Further details are also awaited to put flesh on a promise of “significant additional funding” for the National Parts and Wildlife Service which was the subject of a highly critical review earlier this year.

A sum of €4.3m has been allocated to establish the long-awaited Maritime Area Regulatory Authority which will run the permitting process for off-shore wind projects and take on a variety of other monitoring and policing roles in relation to activities at sea.

Almost a billion euro (€930m) is allocated to water services to try to make further headway on a legacy of under-investment and the failings that are still causing regular pollution and contamination issues.