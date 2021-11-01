UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (centre) arrives for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021. Phil Noble/PA Wire

Police officers hold back cars as a convoy makes its way onto the Clydeside Express in the centre of Glasgow at the start of the Cop26 summit in the city. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A massive security operation is under way as almost 120 heads of state arrive in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit.

Around 10,000 police officers are being deployed to the city every day, many streets are closed to traffic, and fencing and turnstiles are being used to control the flow of pedestrians.

Eight-feet-high sheets of metal fencing have been erected all around the venue site and at other key locations, such as the historic city art gallery and museum where a reception for the visitors will be held tonight.

A water unit is on constant patrol on the Clyde river which runs alongside the venue, and air support helicopters are doing frequent flyovers.

Police authorities have described the operation as one of the largest ever undertaken in Britain.

It reflects the high-profile guest list which includes US President Joe Biden.

He is scheduled to speak in third place when the leaders begin a day and a half of delivering short live addresses on their individual climate actions and commitments.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin is not taking part in the event and China’s Xi Jinping has opted to send a statement to be displayed online instead.

Police officers hold back cars as a convoy makes its way onto the Clydeside Express in the centre of Glasgow at the start of the Cop26 summit in the city. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver his statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The latest list of speakers updated last night includes 114 heads of state, the heads of the European Commission and European Council and the secretary of state of the Holy See.

Most leaders will return home after this phase of the summit, leaving their delegations to carry on the detailed negotiations due to continue until Friday of next week.

The security operation will remain in place, however, as many high-ranking government ministers and envoys, along with heads of international organisations and business leaders, are staying for the fortnight and a number of demonstrations are planned for later this week.

On Friday, the Fridays for Future young people’s school strike movement are leading a rally in the city which Greta Thunberg will attend.

Thousands are expected to turn out, their numbers boosted by trade union members supporting city rail and waste workers who are threatening strike action.

The Swedish climate activist was not officially invited to Glasgow by the Cop26 organisers but arrived by train on Saturday night to be met by large crowds welcoming her, and she is taking part in a number of fringe events.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (centre) arrives for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021. Phil Noble/PA Wire

On Saturday a global day for climate action is taking place in many cities around the world, organised by the Cop26 Coalition of environmental and human rights groups.

Tens of thousands of campaigners are expected to march through the city, kicking off a three-day ‘people’s summit’ of alternative talks and other events.

This all comes as Glasgow deals with the logistical challenge of catering for almost 40,000 official visitors to Cop26.

Organisers yesterday confirmed they had admitted 21,238 government representatives, 13,834 observers and 3,823 journalists.

Several rings of security barriers are erected around the Scottish Events Centre campus where the summit is being held, with airport style bag checks and body searches under way.

Daily Covid testing is also required for entry, adding another layer to the complexity of keeping events moving.