Brazil's plans for environmental protection remain unchanged even as deforestation skyrockets, but Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said on Wednesday the country was looking for more money to implement those plans.

Brazil seeks more funding to combat environmental destruction as deforestation surges to highest point in 11 years

Salles largely repeated previously announced plans to bring more development, economic zoning and improved enforcement of environmental laws to the Amazon rainforest region, where deforestation has surged to its highest point in 11 years.

The government will strive to reduce deforestation by the time annual figures are next announced in late 2020, Salles said in a briefing alongside state governors from the Amazon region. He did not give numerical targets or say when the proposed policies would be implemented.

President Jair Bolsonaro, however, cast doubt on Brazil's commitment to combating deforestation.

