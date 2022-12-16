Boost for bogs as extra cash and expertise pledged to help save precious habitats

SOME of Ireland’s most precious and vulnerable habitats have received a boost of funding and expertise in an important nature restoration effort.

Fifty-five blanket bogs, which mainly cloak the hillsides of the west and north-west, are to be included in an expanded Wild Atlantic Nature programme.

The programme works with landowners, farmers and local communities to try to turn around the fortunes of bogs that have been drained, grazed and planted to the point where their unique landscape and species are in danger of disappearing.

Along with diminishing nature, the loss of the bogs deprives the country of one of the most effective natural greenhouse gas sinks as healthy wetlands can capture and sequester large amounts of carbon.

An extra €15m will be made available to the programme which will enable collaboration with similar programmes and experts working in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan made the announcement as he returned from the Cop15 global biodiversity summit in Montreal.

A team of Irish biodiversity experts is in Montreal assisting with international negotiations aimed at agreeing a deal that would protect 30pc of the world’s lands and seas by 2030.

Mr Noonan said the Wild Atlantic Nature programme had already produced good results and he was keen to expand it.

“I’ve just returned from Cop15 where the link between biodiversity and climate change is being discussed by many,” he said.

“Our peatlands are a perfect example of how nature can help with mitigating the effects of climate change and I’m delighted that this funding will help strengthen efforts to restore more peatland to deliver climate and ecosystem services.”

The Wild Atlantic Nature programme is a nine-year EU funded project launched last year which aims to improve conservation efforts in Ireland generally.

It encourages and assists farmers to change their land use practices through a payments scheme.

Its initial focus has been on 35 blanket bogs in the north-west that have protected status under their designation as Special Areas of Conservation.

That will expand to 55 blanket bogs over the next two years.

The additional €15m includes €10m from the government’s Shared Island Fund and €5m jointly from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and NatureScot.

Mr Noonan said the funding would be used for training, upskilling and education programmes at local and national level as well as restoration works.