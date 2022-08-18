Birth of three rare barn owl chicks turns heads on farm

A pair of rare barn owls have given birth to three chicks as part of a successful breeding initiative in Co Down.

The healthy hatchlings were discovered last month at a new nest site at Ballycruttle Farm just outside Strangford.

The box had been installed by Ulster Wildlife last winter when numbers of the endangered birds dwindled further in 2021.

Senior conservation officer at the charity Katy Bell said the nature friendly farm has been working closely with RSPB NI to improve wildlife.

“When they contacted us last year about putting up boxes, we saw lots of potential for barn owls given the excellent hunting and nesting habitat available,” she said.

“We were absolutely thrilled to hear that a barn owl pair had settled into one of our boxes so quickly and even more excited when we heard the characteristic rasping and snoring sound of the chicks.

“Last year was tough for barn owls, with many nest sites failing, so this is welcome news for our tiny barn owl population and bodes well for the future as, hopefully, the chicks will go on to breed.”

There are fewer than 30 breeding pairs of protected barn owls — which are designated a priority species — left in Northern Ireland.

Loss of hunting habitat and nesting places, rodenticide use, traffic, and wet and extreme weather are the main existential threats facing the birds of prey.

One of the three barn owl chicks hatched and ringed at the new barn owl nest site at Ballycruttle Farm

Dawn Stocking, who owns Ballycruttle Farm, was delighted when she heard the nocturnal bird’s distinctive eerie screech on her plot around two years ago.

She was mesmerised after seeing the ghostly-white creature up close and got involved with conservation efforts to help halt and reverse the declining birth rate.

“Move on 18 months, I was putting my own chickens to bed one evening when ’daddy’ flew out of the box and over my head,” she recalled.

“Soon after, we then started to see the chicks poking their heads out and Katy from Ulster Wildlife and Mark from RSPB NI came to investigate further.

“This has been such a fantastic experience for us.

“The kids have loved being involved from putting boxes up, to seeing the parents fly out for food, to watching the babies being ringed.”

Ms Stocking said the entire family is proud to be working alongside Ulster Wildlife and RSPB NI to help the species recover. She has urged other landowners to get involved with the County Down Farmland Bird Initiative.

Mark McCormick, conservation officer for RSPB NI, has been working alongside the farm and said its seed-rich habitats provide an essential winter food source for birds like the endangered yellowhammer.

He said they also provide ideal territory for the barn owl to hunt for small mammal prey.

The chicks, one male and two female, have been ringed to help identify and track their movements.

They face an uphill battle as demonstrated by one chick in Mount Stewart who is the sole survivor of a predator attack which claimed the lives of all his siblings.