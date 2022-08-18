| 18.7°C Dublin

Birth of three rare barn owl chicks turns heads on farm

Katy Bell, from Ulster Wildlife, joins volunteer bird ringer David Galbraith to help ring one of the new chicks Expand
One of the three barn owl chicks hatched and ringed at the new barn owl nest site at Ballycruttle Farm Expand

Brett Campbell

A pair of rare barn owls have given birth to three chicks as part of a successful breeding initiative in Co Down.

The healthy hatchlings were discovered last month at a new nest site at Ballycruttle Farm just outside Strangford.

