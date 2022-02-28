Billions of people and thousands of species at serious risk from human-caused climate change, major new UN report warns

Flooding in the town of Lismore after heavy rains in northeastern New South Wales, Australia. Picture: Reuters

BILLIONS of people are now highly vulnerable to climate change through dangerous and destructive impacts such as flooding, drought and heatwaves.

Nature is also struggling, with half of the animals and plants studied being driven from habitats that have become inhospitable, and up to one in five land species facing extinction in less than 80 years.

The effects on humans and ecosystems are more widespread and severe than anticipated when the last assessment of climate change impacts was carried out just eight years ago.

Multiple climate hazards lie ahead even if global temperature rise is kept to 1.5 degrees in line with international agreements, which looks increasingly unlikely.

Beyond 2 degrees, some impacts will be irreversible and some regions will be uninhabitable.

The findings are in a report published on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations climate science body.

It says human-caused climate change has left 3.3 to 3.6 billion people – at least 42pc of the world’s population – in “highly vulnerable” circumstances.

Roughly half the world’s population now suffers severe water shortages at some point during the year, almost 1 billion live in exposed low-lying coastal areas and at least 500 million are in severely heat-stressed cities.

Knock-on effects are already seen in harms to human health, biodiversity, food production and fresh water supplies; in damage to buildings, infrastructure and economic development, and in worrying levels of poverty, inequality and involuntary migration.

Extreme weather events exacerbate the problems and the report warns that they will intensify if ways to cope with the existing and future impacts of climate change are not identified and implemented.

It says the planning and financing of climate adaptation measures must be scaled up immediately.

“It is unequivocal that climate change has already disrupted human and natural systems,” it says.

Any further delay “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all”.

The report, which runs to thousands of pages, is the work of 270 scientists from 67 countries with input from 675 contributing authors.

A team of reviewers and officials from the 195 IPCC member governments signed off on it over the weekend after a fortnight of intensive discussions to agree the wording of a summary document with key messages.

The messages point a finger right back at those governments for a multitude of failures.

It says they have failed to rein in the carbon emissions causing climate change, have weakened nature’s resilience to climate change through unsustainable use of natural resources, deforestation and pollution, and have paid scant attention to preparing for the consequences.

“Most observed adaptation is fragmented, small in scale, incremental, sector-specific, designed to respond to current impacts or near-term risks, and focused more on planning rather than implementation,” it says.

It says developing countries are particularly hampered by lack of adaptation finance.

The report says, however, that many adaptation options are available and feasible.

Some involve investment in major new infrastructure such as flood barriers, irrigation schemes, diverse renewable energy systems and expertly planned cities.

Others require a hands-off approach, such as declaring no-build zones, relocating people and property, allowing rivers and coastal seas space to flood, de-intensifying agriculture and setting aside 30-50pc of the earth’s land and waters as wilderness or areas of low interference by humans.

That would enable nature to provide essential fertile soils, clean water, flood soakage and carbon absorption.

It may not be enough to save some animals and plants, however. Local extinctions are already happening as traditional territories become intolerable for them.

Polar species such as penguins, seals, polar bears and cold water fish are expected to be under serious threat by the end of the century and species-rich warm water coral reefs and mangrove forests will also struggle to survive.

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC, said.

“It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet.”

The report covers every region in the world, revealing large variations in how different areas are coping with climate change.

Europe’s southern countries form its most vulnerable region but more frequent droughts and heatwaves are evident across the continent.

Areas prone to wildfires are expected to expand and sea level rise and increased flooding will be widespread.

Ireland’s main threat is from flooding, both coastal and from increased rainfall intensity which will be evident in the southern counties in the next 20 years and all over if temperature rise exceeds 2 degrees.

Professor Peter Thorne, director of the Irish Climate Research Centre (ICARUS) at Maynooth University, said the report would raise tough questions for policymakers.

“In some cases nature and humans will not be able to adapt,” he said.

“We can not protect every inch of Ireland’s coastline from the rising seas, for example, so we will need to make choices.”