Biggest ever Irish climate team aims to make its mark in Glasgow at COP26 talks

Climate minister Eamon Ryan told the Indo Daily podcast he agreed with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg's (above) criticisms of the 'all talk, no action' approach of the international community. Photo: Dogwoof/Nathan Grossman

Climate minister Eamon Ryan told the Indo Daily podcast he agreed with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg&rsquo;s (above) criticisms of the &lsquo;all talk, no action&rsquo; approach of the international community. Photo: Dogwoof/Nathan Grossman

Climate minister Eamon Ryan told the Indo Daily podcast he agreed with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg’s (above) criticisms of the ‘all talk, no action’ approach of the international community. Photo: Dogwoof/Nathan Grossman

Climate minister Eamon Ryan told the Indo Daily podcast he agreed with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg’s (above) criticisms of the ‘all talk, no action’ approach of the international community. Photo: Dogwoof/Nathan Grossman

Caroline O'Doherty

Ireland is sending its largest ever climate team to the COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, with an official delegation of 50 ministers, staff and experts due to attend at different times over the two weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend on Monday and Tuesday, while Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan will attend for the second week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and minsters of state Pippa Hackett (biodiversity), Malcolm Noonan (heritage), Colm Brophy (development aid) and Martin Heydon (farm safety) will also travel for events specific to their briefs.

