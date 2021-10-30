Biggest ever Irish climate team aims to make its mark in Glasgow at COP26 talks

Ireland is sending its largest ever climate team to the COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, with an official delegation of 50 ministers, staff and experts due to attend at different times over the two weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend on Monday and Tuesday, while Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan will attend for the second week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and minsters of state Pippa Hackett (biodiversity), Malcolm Noonan (heritage), Colm Brophy (development aid) and Martin Heydon (farm safety) will also travel for events specific to their briefs.

State and semi-state bodies such as Eirgrid and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, the Environmental Protection Agency and Met Éireann will also take part.

Separately, dozens of academics, students, activists, representatives of environmental NGOs and development agencies are sending representatives as official observers or to participate in the many fringe events being held in and around the summit venue.

Proximity is a factor in the size of the official delegation as the annual UN climate summit has never before been hosted so close to home.

But the Government is also keen to promote Ireland’s role in climate action, both on the home front and on behalf of poorer countries.

For negotiation purposes, Ireland is part of the EU grouping and our national aims are consistent with the bloc as a whole.

Primarily that means supporting the call for increased efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, the point beyond which scientists warn climate change will escalate with much more severe and long-lasting consequences than currently experienced.

Key to that is pushing countries to improve on the pledges they made at the 2015 Paris Agreement to cut their own carbon emissions so that collectively the reduction would make 1.5 degrees feasible.

Only around a dozen countries, and the EU as a bloc, have enshrined the target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 in law.

Ireland has done this nationally in the Climate Act and as an EU member.

That, along with the carbon budget announced this week, puts Ireland in a position of being able to show a degree of leadership to other countries.

The official delegation is also keen to take part in discussions on climate finance – assistance to poor countries to enable them to develop their economies with clean technology and renewable energy.

Irish representatives will also be involved in talks about “loss and damage” – the establishment of a permanent fund for climate catastrophe assistance that usually comes piecemeal after repeated appeals for donations. Sustainable agriculture, protection of oceans and gender issues will also have Irish input.

Mr Ryan said he would measure the success of the summit if a genuine commitment emerged from all parties to work harder and faster toward the Paris goals.

“Keeping 1.5 alive – that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Mr Ryan told Independent.ie’s Indo Daily podcast he agreed with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg’s criticisms of the “all talk, no action” approach of the international community.

“She’s right. We don’t have room now. We have to stop talking and we do have to start acting,” he said.

“We’ve been involved in this for 30 years now, and if we’d started 30 years ago with real action it would have been so much easier, it would have been a gentle glide to decarbonise. But now we don’t have that luxury, we don’t have that time.”

He said Ireland did not always have a good record on climate issues, but with the Climate Act, carbon budgets, a new Climate Action Plan on the way and the halt to fossil fuel exploration, things had changed.

“We are no angels, but we are getting better and I think we as a country are perfectly well placed to show real leadership now,” he added.