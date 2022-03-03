Basking shark declared protected animal in Irish waters in change to Wildlife Act

The toothless basking shark cruises near the surface of the sea with its mouth gaping wide open to filter plankton from the water.

THE country’s biggest coastal visitor, the basking shark, is to be given legal status as a protected wild animal.

The move comes after schools of the sharks drew large crowds to various locations along the west coast over the last few summers.

Basking sharks, which can grow to eight metres long, are plankton eaters and not aggressive but that has led to boats trying to get close to them.

Wildlife experts have warned that human interaction can stress the animals.

With their population declining in many parts of the world, the groups that have made their home in Irish waters need protection, they said.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said he would add the basking shark to the list of protected animals under the Wildlife Act.

He also said a code of conduct for the eco-tourism and wildlife watching industry would be developed to ensure best practice by tour boat operators.

“Basking sharks are extraordinary creatures and they’re facing increasing pressures from a range of sources, including disturbance,” he said.

“This move will confer legal protections on them in the short term and enhance their protection in the longer term through the collaborative development of a code of conduct to support best practice in sustainable eco-tourism.”

Protection under the Wildlife Act will make it an offence to hunt or injure a shark or interfere with or destroy their breeding and resting places.

The Minister, who made the announcement on World Wildife Day, praised schoolchildren for the many petitions they had gathered, urging him to act.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, who has a private members bill before Dáil seeking the basking shark’s addition to the Wildlife Act’s protected list, said the announcement was very positive.

“It’s long overdue. Many people were surprised they didn’t already have protection. Hopefully it will be put in place quickly before the next season brings them close to shore again,” she said.

“A huge amount of work has gone into this by the Irish Basking Shark Society and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group in gathering signatures and pushing the issue so I’m delighted for them.”

Minister Noonan said the National Parks and Wildlife Service would be working with the tourism industry to ensure they were aware of their responsibilities.

He said the amendment to the Wildlife Act would be finalised “in the near future”.