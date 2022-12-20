Backlog of cases at An Bord Pleanála now stands at 2,300 – the number it normally gets through in a full year

The offices of An Bord Pleanala in Dublin.

The future of An Bord Pleanála is in a “critical” state with its operations in “crisis” and an “internal crisis” among staff.

The scandal-hit planning body has a spiralling backlog of cases now standing at 2,300 – the number it normally gets through in a full year.

Key positions are vacant, staff morale has plummeted and public confidence in it is low.

The assessment comes from external experts brought in by the Planning Regulator to give an independent opinion on the challenges ahead.

Paul Cackette and John McNairney, both former senior planning officials in the Scottish government, were asked by regulator Niall Cussen to carry out the review.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last week announced plans for a shake-up of An Bord Pleanála that is to include renaming it, changing some management structures and reforming procedures.

However, Mr Cackette and Mr McNairney stress that the need for changes and supports is urgent.

“At present An Bord Pleanála’s future is in a critical state,” their report says.

“With a backlog of cases on hand, reduced staff morale, a necessity for governance reform and the challenges of restructuring ahead, strong leadership will be required to guide the organisation through this difficult period.

“Furthermore, it is clear from our engagement with board and staff members of An Bord Pleanála that there are internal relations matters that require a significant degree of consideration and attention.”

It continues: “This crisis of public and political confidence in An Bord Pleanála has also been accompanied by an operational crisis where the impact of a major reduction in its decision-making capacity is impacting all parts of the wider planning system.

“At the time of drafting this report An Bord Pleanála is without a chairperson (an interim chairperson has been identified), does not have a deputy chairperson and is carrying a number of other ordinary board member vacancies.

“With just four board members available to dispatch a burgeoning caseload, the situation is becoming critical in operational terms.”

Of the 2,300 cases to be determined, just 600 have been assessed and are ready for the board to finalise but 1,700 more are outstanding and new cases are received each day.

"The impact for ordinary citizens is obvious in terms of the increased processing times that will be faced,” the report says.

An Bord Pleanála has been embroiled in controversy since last spring following allegations that members of the board breached conflict of interest regulations by deciding cases where they had connections to the sites or individuals involved.

The board’s deputy chairman, Paul Hyde, resigned his post and is facing criminal prosecution although he has always denied any wrongdoing.

Chairman Dave Walsh later took early retirement.

Mr Cackette and Mr McNairney spoke to staff in carrying out their review and said they were demoralised and frustrated.

“Most of those we spoke with talked of their shock and dismay of learning about allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the media and a lack of internal briefing on the issues being reported.

“In contrast to public perceptions of the organisation as a whole, we saw no evidence that the dedication of rank and file staff to their work and commitment to public service values is anything other than of a high standard.”

The report contains 23 recommendations aimed at increasing transparency in the work of the body and setting much clearer boundaries between the inspection staff and the decision-making board.

The board would be required to provide much more detail about which members make decisions on which cases, how they reach decisions and why they might reject an inspector’s view.

One recommendation is that board members be required to take an oath of office.

The Department of Housing has been asked for comment.