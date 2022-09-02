August saw record-breaking temperatures and heatwaves: Met Eireann

Last month saw the highest ever temperatures recorded in Ireland, according to Met Eireann’s August weather statement, published today.

The month was dominated by a high pressure system that brought record temperatures, heatwaves and a lot of very warm and sunny weather, especially in the midlands, south and east.

A high pressure system that settled over Ireland in July remained in place for much of the month, despite a low pressure system at the beginning of the month that fed several Atlantic weather fronts, bringing heavy rainfall to the northwest, but relatively dry conditions in the south and east.

But by the end of the first week, high pressure moved in from the west and southwest, bringing lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

A massive high pressure system stretching from Scandinavia to the Azores during the second week kept Atlantic fronts well to the north and led to temperatures increasing on a daily basis and culminating in heatwave conditions at a number of Met Eireann weather stations.

An all-time record was broken on August 13, at the Durrow weather station in Co Laois when the mercury soared to 32.1C, provisionally surpassing the record set the previous day at the same weather station when temperatures hit 31.7C.

Both records exceeded previous all-time records for August when temperatures hit 31.5C at Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975 and Oak Park, in Co Carlow in 1995.

But the hot spell also brought thunderstorms on the 14 and 15 as low pressure moved up from the south and west, leading to intense falls of rain and hail and flash flooding in place as well as lightning.

The third week of the month saw low pressure move in from the Atlantic bringing several weak weather fronts across the country, leading to mostly showers and relatively low amounts of rainfall.

The month ended on a pleasant note as high pressure began building across the country again, keeping conditions mostly dry and warm with various amounts of sunshine.

Meanwhile, rainfall was below average everywhere, especially in the midlands, south and east, in which all monthly rainfalls were below the 1981 to 2010 long term average.