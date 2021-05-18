Attorney general says law to ban fracked gas imports not possible

The Attorney General has said it is not possible for Ireland to legislate for a ban on fracked gas imports.

Government legal advisor Paul Gallagher said all the Coalition can do is adopt a policy statement that it does not support imports.

That policy statement says that the “widespread use” of fracked gas is not compatible with Ireland’s climate objectives.

It says it would not be appropriate at the moment to permit the development of terminals for the importation of LNG (liquefied natural gas), the form in which fracked gas is transported.

It says any further decision will be taken following an energy security review currently under way.

“The review will inform whether it would be appropriate, or not, to develop LNG terminals in Ireland and, if any such terminals were to be developed, whether they should only be in order to provide a contingency supply in the event of failure of existing natural gas supply infrastructure,” it says.

Mr Gallagher says a legislative ban is not possible because Ireland is bound by European Union treaties and laws governing the internal energy market.

The policy statement says: “Changes to international rules, such as European energy laws, could facilitate the future implementation of a legal ban or restriction on the importation of fracked gas.

“The upcoming revision of the European Union’s Gas Directive and Gas Regulation provides one such opportunity for Ireland and like-minded member states to promote and support changes to these laws that would allow the importation of fracked gas to be restricted.”

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said he would push the EU for changes.

“Fracked gas causes environmental damage both locally where it is extracted and globally, and Ireland, having banned its exploitation onshore, should not impose these environmental risks on other communities around the globe,” he said.

“I remain as determined as ever to halt the damage caused by fracking and will pursue all opportunities at a European level and also at an international level to do so.”

Ireland gets most of its natural gas through interconnector pipelines from Scotland and the amount of fracked gas from this source is believed to be small.

As the Corrib gas runs out over the next decade, however, pressure will grow to import more from other sources.

It is intended that wind and solar will dramatically reduce the need for gas but there are concerns about how the country’s energy demands can be met during the transition.

Private energy firms have proposed two LNG terminals, one for Ballylongford in Co Kerry and one in Cork.

Those projects would now have severe difficulty getting planning permission as planning authorities must take account of Government policy.

However, the minister has been criticised by environmentalists and Opposition parties for not including a forever ban in upcoming climate action legislation.



