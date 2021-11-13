Assurances for poor and fossil fuel dependent nations in bid to reach agreement at COP26

ASSURANCES around finance for vulnerable countries hit by climate related disasters, and support for the transition away from livelihoods dependent on fossil fuels are proposed in a revised draft of an agreement at the COP26 climate summit.

The draft, the third since Wednesday, was published just before 9am today after a night of intense negotiations in Glasgow.

The talks are already in overtime, having been due to close at teatime on Friday.

Negotiations stalled primarily over the question of who pays the cost of climate impacts and the dramatic adaptations countries must make to their economies, infrastructure and energy sources to rein in rising global temperature rise.

The new document, which runs to 94 paragraphs, revisits a contentious paragraph seeking a phase-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels which are propped up by favourable tax regimes.

Major oil, gas and coal producing countries resisted the move and a second draft referred to the phase-out of “unabated” coal power and “inefficient” subsidies, while also noting the potential for technological developments in low-emission energy systems.

That effectively acknowledged the potential role of technologies such as carbon capture and storage which some countries, notably Australia, believe will enable them to keep using fossil fuels while preventing emissions.

The new draft extends that paragraph further, adding “recognising the need for a just transition”.

Financial support for poor and vulnerable countries has been an even greater sticking point.

A group of 134 nations from the global south, backed by China have been unhappy that commitments on existing and future funding were too vague while richer nations were fearful of having to provide an unlimited pot of money.

On adaptation finance, a pledge to double funds from the current level by 2025 has been changed to make 2019 the baseline year which reduces the amount somewhat.

Wording around finance for ‘loss and damage’ - emergency relief and rebuilding after climate-related disasters – is strengthened.

There is no clear commitment to setting up a dedicated fund, as most countries want, but instead a decision to set up a forum to discuss the issue.

A new paragraph says a dialogue will be established “to discuss the arrangements for the funding of activities to avert, minimise and address loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of climate change”.

Rich countries have pushed alternative approaches, such as helping affected nations unlock low-cost funding through international financial institutions.

Those alternatives remain but the wording has strengthened to state that there will be funds to assist with those kind of solutions.

Several new paragraphs have also been added to acknowledge progress made on finalising aspects of the ‘Paris Rulebook’.

Those are the regulations around the setting, verifying and reporting of emissions cuts targets and actual cuts needed for full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement. That agreement set the goal of securing climate action to keep global temperature rise to below 2C and not beyond 1.5C if possible.

Country representatives are gathering at the COP26 to give their initial responses from noon today.

Pending progress, a formal gathering to seek official agreement is scheduled for later today.

