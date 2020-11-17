Artificial cooling of planet ‘won’t prevent looming climate crisis’

Volcanic eruptions have, in the past, temporarily cooled global temperatures. When a volcano erupts, it often sends an ash cloud high into the atmosphere, which can lead to the production of aerosols that reflect away sunlight.

Artificially cooling the Earth through technologies that reduce incoming sunlight would not be enough to prevent extreme warming over long time scales, if not coupled with cuts to greenhouse gases, a new study has confirmed.

The research uses modelling to examine what would happen if, hypothetically, greenhouse gases were left to spiral over the coming century while “solar geoengineering” was used to reduce global warming.

Solar geoengineering is a term used to describe a set of technologies that would reflect sunlight away from the Earth in order to reduce global temperature rise and some of its associated impacts.

The most commonly proposed method for achieving this would be through the release of reflective particles, known as aerosols, into the stratosphere. Once released, the aerosols would form a protective sheath around the Earth, scientists expect, reflecting away sunlight.

The idea has a natural analogue in volcanic eruptions, which in the past have temporarily cooled global temperatures. When a volcano erupts, it often sends an ash cloud high into the atmosphere, which can lead to the production of aerosols that reflect away sunlight.

The new research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that, hypothetically, solar geoengineering would not be effective at reducing warming if greenhouse gases were left to climb to extremely high levels.

This is because extremely high levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere would cause low-lying clouds, known as stratocumulus clouds, to thin and eventually break apart. Stratocumulus clouds themselves cool the Earth by shading large portions of its surface from sunlight. If the straocomumlus clouds covering the subtropical oceans were to break up entirely, it could lead to additional 5C of global warming, the research says.

“Stratocumulus clouds thin under increased greenhouse gas concentrations and their reflection of sunlight diminishes,” study lead author Professor Tapio Schneider, a climate scientist at the California Institute of Technology, said.

“Solar geoengineering may not be fail-safe to prevent strong warming if it is prolonged for more than a century and greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase during that time.”

The research found that, in the simulations including solar geoengineering, subtropical stratocumulus clouds break up when levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere exceed 1,700 parts per million (ppm). This is more than four times the current level.

Levels of carbon dioxide would only reach 1,700ppm in a “super-extreme worst-case scenario” where little is done to tackle emissions past the 21st century, said Dr Pete Irvine, a lecturer in climate change at University College London, who was also not involved in the study.

So far, most research into solar geoengineering has been carried out using computer simulations, meaning little is known about its potential real-world implications.

Previous research has highlighted various social and ethical considerations associated with solar geoengineering.

One is, if the technology were to be developed, it could be perceived as a “quick fix” to the climate crisis, leading to countries stalling on their commitments to cutting their greenhouse gas emissions. Another is that the technology could be misused by single actors or states with malicious intentions.

