Array of light– Solar farms switch-on in Wexford and Kilkenny to generate enough electricity to power 6,600 homes

With energy from the three installations in Wexford and Kilkenny will add enough electricity to the national grid to power the equivalent of 6,600 homes. Pictured, a solar farm. Photo: Stock image/Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

Three new solar farms have been switched on, bringing solar-generated electricity to the south-east for the first time.

The three installations in Wexford and Kilkenny will between them add enough electricity to the national grid to power the equivalent of 6,600 homes and the developers say they will save 9,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

The facilities were developed by EDF Renewables and are only the second set of grid-connected solar arrays to be switched on or ‘energised’ in the country.

The Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) said more were badly needed. Ireland has a target of generating 5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from solar by 2025 and 8GW by 2030 but currently less than 1GW is installed.

“Ireland urgently needs solar electricity to meet our climate action targets,” said ISEA chief executive Conall Bolger. He said, however, the switch-ons in the south-east were an important milestone and would immediately contribute to the decarbonisation of electricity.

EDF have proposals for four other sites in the country, including advanced plans for an installation in Co Roscommon that would have almost five times the capacity of the Wexford and Kilkenny arrays combined.

“We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Ireland’s emerging solar sector in the years to come,” said Jenny Howard, head of development at the company.

Solar has been slow to take off in Ireland but there are now multiple sites under development or in planning, including some that will stretch over 500-600 acres, as well as a boom in microgeneration from rooftop panels.