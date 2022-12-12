An Bord Pleanála to be subject to fines and renamed under new bill

Embattled planning regulator An Bord Pleanála is to be re-named The Planning Commission and would be subject to fines if it fails to meet specified timelines in determining planning applications.

The changes are contained in the draft Planning and Development Bill that would be the first of its kind since 2000 and is aimed at streamlining the planning process to speed up the delivery of new homes, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said last week.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Planning Regulator, which was established in April 2019 on foot of recommendations from the Mahon Tribunal, will be given additional powers to investigate complaints of a systemic nature relating to the Planning Commission while retaining its current functions.

The bill – which will be published in early January – aims to make the planning process more clear and concise for both practitioners and the public.

Mr O’Brien is expected to introduce the bill to Cabinet this week.

A major departure from current practice would see the introduction of a series of timelines that would be introduced on a phased basis – starting with Strategic Infrastructure Projects.

The board (commission) would be required to adhere to such timelines or face fines.

The board would also have to publish such details on its website as well as in its annual report.

Another major change would see the introduction of a chief planning commissioner and up to 14 Planning Commissioners who will be responsible for making decisions on all applications.

The Chief Planning Commissioner and planning commissioners would replace the current Chairperson of An Bord Pleanála and its board members.

A governing executive will also be appointed that would be responsible for the governance of the commission and would be made up of a chief executive, up to two ex-officio members and up to four non-executive members.

An independent review into the board was commissioned at the minister’s request following a series of media reports of alleged conflicts of interest in decision-making at the planning board.

Another major shift would see the ability of local authorities or the planning commission limited in their ability to make decisions that would materially contravene a development plan.

Although provisions for outline planning permission will remain, it will only apply to one-off houses and developments of four or less housing units.

Another departure would be the increased capacity for local authorities to use com pulsory purchase orders as well as more clarity on provisions that would enable local authorities to acquire vacant or derelict properties that could be used to develop future residential sites.

The bill also contains important changes to the judicial review process in which a person affected by a planning application or an environmental non-government organisation which meets certain criteria, will be allowed standing to take on such a review.

However, only individuals will be allowed such standing and not organisations they may represent, such as a local residents association.

Crucially, there will be a provision for costs protection for parties seeking a judicial review, provided that an order for costs had not been made by the court or that the proceedings are not deemed by the court to be frivolous, vexatious or an abuse of process.

Meanwhile, the development plans made by local authorities to chart the course of development within their local counties would be extended to a 10-year cycle up from the current six-year cycle.

Under the proposed bill, local authorities would be able to review such plans after five years, up from the current midway point of three years.

Local authorities would also be required to submit an ‘Interim Report of Implementation’ of the development plan at the midway point.