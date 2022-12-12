| -2.4°C Dublin

An Bord Pleanála to be subject to fines and renamed under new bill

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Allison Bray

Embattled planning regulator An Bord Pleanála is to be re-named The Planning Commission and would be subject to fines if it fails to meet specified timelines in determining planning applications.

The changes are contained in the draft Planning and Development Bill  that would be the first of its kind since 2000 and is aimed at streamlining the planning process to speed up the delivery of new homes, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said last week.

