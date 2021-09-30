Ambassador’s visit marred by search for working EV charging points

The Dutch ambassador to Ireland had to try three public charging points before he found a working one after he drove his electric car to an official engagement.

The embarrassing incident occurred when Ambassador Adriaan Palm visited Leitrim and Longford where he discussed the tourism potential of waterways last week.

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, said Mr Palm was on his third charging point in Carrick-on-Shannon before he found power for the return trip to Dublin.

Mr Kenny said incidents such as this affected public confidence in clean technologies and would undermine climate action policies.

He raised the issue during three hours of Dáil statements on climate in advance of publication of the first carbon budget and the revised Climate Action Plan which are both due in the coming weeks.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan took the opportunity to try to manage the expectations of farmers who are pushing to be left off tough greenhouse gas emissions cuts because of carbon sequestration by their grasslands, hedgerows and forestry.

The Minister said regulations around the counting of emissions and sequestration by land were being finalised.

But he warned the country’s landscape would continue to emit more greenhouse gas than it absorbs beyond the end of this decade.

“We need to be clear about what is actually happening,” he said.

“We often see land use as a sink or store of carbon but, in truth, land is a source of emissions that we have to address - 4.8 million tonnes in 2018 was the estimate.

“Far from improving that, what we expect is that by the end of this decade we will have a bigger challenge of 7-9 million tonnes from land use.”

Once counting regulations are agreed, the Climate Change Advisory Council will submit a proposed carbon budget setting out the overall emissions reductions the country must achieve over the next five years.

This inaugural budget and its successors will be designed to keep the country on track to halve total emissions by 2030 compared with levels in 2018, and to get to net zero emissions in 2050.

When the first budget is agreed, the Government will set individual emissions ceilings for each sector. The Climate Action Plan will set out the measures to be taken to ensure those thresholds are not exceeded.

Mr Ryan said his department had set up nine working groups, supported by universities and consultants, to identify the measures.

“The climate action plan will require every government department and body to ensure we deliver on the obligations,” he said.

The targets have broad cross-party acceptance although the Minister was reminded repeatedly that climate action measures could not be allowed to hurt the vulnerable.

Several independent TDs expressed concerns with the overall approach, however.

Carol Nolan and Michael Fitzmaurice, who represent rural constituencies said the Government was living in a “fantasy land” with policies that did not reflect the reality of ordinary people.

Mr Fitzmaurice took issue with TDs quoting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as inspiration.

“I have something to say to Greta Thunberg. Get into politics in her own country if she thinks she can solve the world.”