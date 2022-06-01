Agricultural sector not ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to reducing emissions – EPA

A reduction of up to 30pc in methane emissions is required if Ireland is to meet emissions targets.

The agricultural sector is "talking the talk" but not "walking the walk" when it comes to delivering on emissions targets, according to the EPA.

Speaking on RTÉ radio this morning, Director General of the EPA, Laura Burke said the sector really needs "a transformation."

"We are particularly concerned when we look at the agriculture sector in our report because there's a 30pc reduction, or up to 30pc reduction in methane reduction required.

“And the question is how do we go about that, how do we move and change and transform our agriculture sector so that we've a thriving rural economy but also that we can live up to this clean, green image of Ireland. And when we sell our products all around the world, we really can stand up to those environmental credentials.

"So I think at the moment we're talking the talk but we're not walking the walk and we need to move from these ideas to actually implementation on the ground."

She said that the EPA "clearly said" that herds, and in particular dairy herds could not keep increasing in size and that it wasn't sustainable.

"What we are seeing is continued increase and projected continued increase.

"So rather than getting into a debate on the size of the herd which becomes quite a simplistic debate, I think we need to really be talking about how you transform agriculture. How you use the science to transform agriculture, how you use the technologies and how you use the the research, because what we do want is a vibrant rural area but that needs to be done in a sustainable way.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said farmers are addressing the emissions challenge and that technologies are coming on stream which will make a real difference.

“Farmers are changing their management practices to optimise efficiency and are using available technologies to reduce emissions, which will deliver significant reductions in the coming years.

"The reality is that reducing food production in Ireland will lead to increased production in other countries with a higher carbon footprint, resulting in carbon leakage.

“We cannot look at Irish climate policy in isolation. The Government must factor in the risk of carbon leakage and the importance of farming to our economy. The Climate Act requires the Government to factor both of these into their decision making."

The EPA today launched it's Greenhouse Gas emissions projections for the period 2021-2040.

It shows Ireland’s efforts at cutting greenhouse gas emissions are nowhere near target, with latest data expected to show an annual increase in emissions of 6pc.

The figure is the provisional calculation for 2021 when the target for the year was a 4.8pc reduction.

A 4.8pc reduction is also required this year but instead, a further increase, or at best a stabilisation, is expected.

Serious doubt now hangs over the Government’s pledge to slash emissions by 51pc by 2030, which is a legally binding objective enshrined in the Climate Act.

Emissions experts say the best hope currently is a reduction of just 28pc by 2030 and that is only if every measure in the highly ambitious 2021 Climate Action Plan is implemented in full.