Advertising drives up consumer carbon emissions by a third, committee hears

ADVERTISING increases the public’s carbon footprint by almost a third by encouraging extra consumption, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The research was carried out by Purpose Disruptors, a network of advertising and marketing insiders pushing the industry to take responsibility for the emissions it drives.

Laura Costello of the network’s Irish branch said the statistic was derived from UK research but it could also apply in Ireland.

“While the same research has yet to be commissioned in Ireland, we know that consumption is growing in a similar trajectory here,” she said.

The Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Change was holding its third in a series of meetings discussing climate change and the media.

It heard from the environmental group, Client Earth, which is campaigning for a ban on fossil fuel advertisements, and from the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) which said that greenwashing – unsubstantiated claims about environmental credentials - was a growing source of complaints.

Committee members questioned how much teeth the ASAI had.

The onus was on the public to make complaints, they said, and advertising campaigns had often run their course by the time a complaint was investigated so it made little difference if an advertisement was ultimately removed.

It was suggested that a new penalty be introduced, requiring advertisers to run a corrected ad for the same period of time as the offending ad.

Orla Twomey, ASAI chief executive, said the current penalty of removing the ad and being ‘named and shamed’ was quite effective.

“Advertisers really do not like being told they misled consumers,” she said.

Senior editorial staff from RTÉ also attended the meeting and defended the broadcaster’s coverage of climate issues.

But senior editorial executives said they were not accountable for advertisements which some TDs and senators claimed undermined the broadcaster’s efforts to take the issue seriously by promoting carbon intensive products and activities.

Tara Peterman, executive producer with RTÉ news and current affairs, told the committee that RTÉ was the only broadcaster in Ireland with a dedicated environment correspondent, George Lee.

Climate topics were reflected across other specialist briefs such as agriculture, business, technology, regional and international reporting.

Documentaries, podcasts, digital content and current affairs programmes also covered climate issues and they were integrated into lifestyle shows on home design and architecture, reality shows such as the Hardest Harvest and soaps such as Fair City.

“Climate change is now an embedded part of our programming,” she said.

Committee chair, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, said the way the issue was framed in some flagship programmes was a problem.

He said there was too much emphasis on finding divisions between guests brought on shows to discuss climate action, leading to ‘Punch and Judy’ style debates which he felt were devised to chase ratings.

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, rejected the claim, saying the broadcaster had a duty to reflect and analyse the different views within society about how climate action policy should be implemented.

Members expressed frustration that the RTÉ representatives would not address questions around advertising policy which, they explained, was a matter for the commercial side of the operation.

Ms Peterman said she would provide follow-up documentation addressing some of the issues raised around advertising.

Mr Leddin said the committee may look to invite representatives of the commercial side of RTÉ to attend a future meeting.