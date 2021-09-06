Adding soft plastics to the recycling list still leaves hard questions about our wasteful ways

THE good news for the environment is that from today, all plastic packaging – including previously unwanted bags, wrappings, inserts and covers – can be put in the recycling bin.

The bad news is that much of it still won’t be recycled.

Not all plastics can be recycled yet manufacturers are still allowed package their products in them.

You and I won’t know the difference but the optical separators installed in recycling plants are fastidious and won’t let the intruders pass.

Some plastics could be recycled but they are mixed, lined with or attached to an unrecyclable type and are also unlikely to make the grade.

Others would be recyclable if only the remains of sweaty lettuce or mouldy meat weren’t festering in unwashed corners.

Some have been around the block already and their recyclability has diminished.

The rejects’ usefulness doesn’t end there though. They join other waste that is unrecyclable by design or condition and are shredded to form solid recovered fuel (SRF) which is burned in cement kilns as a replacement for fossil fuels.

The problem is, they are fossil fuels, albeit a long way from their original form.

Plastics are derived from the byproducts of oil and gas processing and while it may be better to use second-hand fossil fuels than extract more, ‘better’ is a dubious term in this context.

Another problem arises with the plastic packaging that is successfully sorted for recycling as much is sent abroad for reprocessing, adding more carbon miles to its legacy.

New facilities are being developed here to keep more plastic recycling activities at home, and in particular to make use of the increase in plastic drinks bottles expected when the deposit return scheme kicks in next year.

But the waste industry is realistic about the limits to recycling.

“The reason behind the move to accept soft plastics is that the message behind recycling is confusing and we want to simplify it,” says Conor Walsh of the Irish Waste Management Association.

"If people aren’t sure, they put everything in the waste bin and that often includes really good plastic bottles and other high- quality containers.

“A lot of the soft plastics will still not be recyclable but we’ll capture as much as possible of the good stuff.

“Instead of saying, if you’re not sure, put it in the waste bin, we’re saying, if you’re not sure, put it in the green bin and we’ll sort it out.”

Mindy O’Brien, of environmental group VOICE Ireland, is happy to see soft plastics accepted for recycling but she would be ecstatic not to see them at all.

“Recycling of packaging waste is good but prevent packaging waste is where we need to be at,” she says.

“It’s hard to get that message out. You want to encourage people to recycle but you don’t want them to say, I’m doing a great job for the environment because I recycle lots.

“Producers need to made find ways to reduce packaging or go packaging free. Recycling is good but it’s an old idea. We need to be thinking outside the box – we need to be thinking no box at all.”