Activists fear blow to climate action and human rights as ESB resumes buying coal from notorious Colombian coal mine

The Cerrejón mine in northern Colombia has received complaints of environmental damage and human rights violations.

The ESB has resumed buying coal for Moneypoint power plant from a controversial mine at the centre of repeated allegations of human rights and environmental abuses.

The move to import fresh supplies from the Cerrejón mine in Colombia is a blow to climate action as the plant had been using up what was thought would be the last stocks of coal needed.

Moneypoint’s contribution to national electricity supply had been dwindling in advance of its planned closure in 2025 but activity increased there last year after two gas-powered plants shut for repairs.

Those plants came back into operation just in time for the global energy crisis with gas prices escalating and supplies strained.

The ESB confirmed it had resumed business with the Cerrejón mine. It said the alternative, Russia, was not currently an option but It did not say if it had tried other sources.

“In order to maintain a secure supply of coal to meet electricity demand from Irish customers in the months ahead, ESB has recently placed orders for coal from Colombia for use at Moneypoint over that period,” it said.

“This is the first time that ESB has placed orders for Colombian coal in a number of years.”

Christian Aid Ireland, which works with human rights defenders in La Guajira, the region where the giant mine is based, said it was angry that the company would resume trade with Cerrejón.

Communities displaced by the mine have chronicled a litany of abuses including diversion of crucial rivers, pollution of land and air, widespread intimidation and incidents of violence.

The company has repeatedly denied abuses and says it works with local communities on environmental improvements and better conditions for workers.

The ESB said it was a member of the Bettercoal initiative through which large coal purchasers monitored the mine and pushed for improvements.

Conor O’Neill, Christian Aid Ireland’s head of policy and advocacy, said the Bettercoal initiative was ineffective.

“This is an industry-funded process, unfit for purpose and lacking in transparency. It hasn’t fixed the very real harms on the ground, still fuelled by our ongoing reliance on this coal,” he said.

“That has to end urgently and it’s essential that we don’t just leave communities in Colombia picking up the pieces.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, who travelled with Mr O’Neill and parliamentarians from Scotland and Northern Ireland to visit La Guajira in April, said he was also very concerned.

“I’ve seen with my own eyes the devastating environmental impact of the mine and the pain of indigenous communities pushed off their land for its expansion,” he said.

“There’s a worrying double standard in this shift back to Cerrejón. We’re rightly saying no to Russian coal following the invasion of Ukraine, recognising the impact our trade decisions can have on human rights. But that standard must be applied everywhere, including in Colombia.”

Mr Gannon, who raised the issue with the Department of Foreign Affairs, received a reply that repeated the safeguards cited by the ESB.

But it said officials in Dublin and the Irish Embassy in Bogota would monitor the human rights situation in La Guajira and would remain in contact with the ESB on the issue.