Academics tell Government emissions ceilings are flawed and unlawful

LEADING experts in climate science and law have written to the Government to say the sectoral emissions ceilings agreed last month are flawed and in breach of legislation.

The academics are Professor John Sweeney, Dr Andrew Jackson, Professor Barry McMullin and Dr Paul Rice of Maynooth University, UCD and DCU.

They addressed their letter to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan.

In it, they say: "We have serious concerns that the approach being adopted the Government is flawed both in law and in science and carries grave risks of critically undermining the overarching objectives of the [Climate] Act."

Sectoral emissions ceilings were agreed last month after protracted discussions.

Read More

They set out the percentage reduction in greenhouse gas emissions each of the main sectors of society and the economy must achieve by 2030.

Agriculture proved a major obstacle, with the 25pc reduction eventually agreed being the lowest for any sector and lower than the Government's own Climate Change Advisory Council says is necessary.

In their letter, the four academics say the more immediate problem is that the Climate Act requires emissions ceilings to specify how much greenhouse gas may be emitted from 2021 to 2025 and from 2026-2930 in metric tonnes.

They say failing to specify this is like telling Government departments they must reduce spending by a percentage amount by 2030 without telling them in euros what they may spend in each of those two five-year periods.

The result could be that sectors only reduce their emissions or 'spending' in 2030 and create confusion and excessive emissions in the interim.

They say the ceilings as agreed "do not determine or even meaningfully constrain the cumulative total amounts for each sector over each five-year period".

The likelihood is that this will allow excessive emissions that will scupper the Government's overall legal target of halving national emissions by 2030.

Other flaws highlighted include a provision for unallocated emissions reductions which assume as-yet unavailable technologies will cut emissions, and the decision to defer setting a ceiling for land use emissions for 18 months.

The letter says this is not in keeping with the thrust of the law and, at some point in time, "must be considered unlawful".

It says: "Much of the public commentary following the Government's announcement [of agreement on the ceilings] has focused on the need to move beyond sectoral haggling and to advance swiftly on to implementation and delivery of emissions reductions.

"Nevertheless, and in spite of the clear provisions of the Climate Act, sectors and society as a whole simply have not yet been told who is to have what share of the agreed national carbon budgets to 2030 and thus have not been provided with the clarity and certainty required to enable effective action towards a shared goal."

Responses have been requested from the departments of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan.