A good start but much to do as coalition gets C+ on climate report card

Climate Activist Beth Doherty from Fingal outside Leinster House, Dublin following the announcement of the IPCC's sixth assessment report. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

THE Government has scored a C+ for action on climate and the environment in a ‘report card’ analysis by environmentalist and academics.

The analysis, commissioned by Friends of the Earth, said the Government was strong on policies and plans but less so on implementation.

After examining progress on 300 environment and climate-related commitments made in the Programme for Government, the expert said the pace of implementation was too slow to meet the programme’s own targets.

Scores out of ten were awarded in nine subjects covering climate, water, transport, air quality, waste, energy, buildings, nature and biodiversity, agriculture and forestry.

Waste was the best subject, earning a score of 8.5, while the poorest performance was in agriculture and forestry, which was awarded only a 4.

The assessment was carried out by Dr Cara Augustenborg, who lectures in environmental policy at University College Dublin; Dr Diarmuid Torney, associate professor of law at Dublin City University and Dr Paul Deane, who researches energy and climate at University College Cork.

"While significant groundwork has been achieved in a number of areas within the first year, the pace of progress is currently too slow to achieve the Government's targets relating to their environmental and climate commitments,” they said.

The final scores were: waste 8.5, climate 7.5, air quality 7, transport 6.5, energy 6.5, buildings 6, water and marine 5.5, nature and biodiversity 4.5 agriculture and forestry, 4, giving an average of 6.2.

Dr Augustenborg said: “While many of the Government's commitments are not yet visible in our everyday lives, environmental issues have clearly moved up the political agenda in the past year.

“However, serious concerns remain regarding the Government's progress in addressing the biodiversity crisis, declining water quality, and the role of agriculture and forestry in these areas.

"Progress on the sustainability of Irish agriculture and forestry has been disappointing.

“Food Vision 2030 is incompatible with climate goals and emission reduction targets, perpetuates an agricultural model which is directly responsible for escalating nutrient pollution and locks Ireland into damaging water quality for the remainder of this Government.”

The assessment comes as the Government prepares to publish its revised Climate Action Plan, with the country’s first carbon budget to be introduced soon after.

Oisín Coghlan, director of Friends of the Earth, said he summed up the score as “something done, a lot more to do”.

“The Government has laid the foundations for better climate and environmental performance in a number of areas but the pace of change is still too slow,” he said.

“The report highlights how essential it is that people and communities stay engaged in climate campaigning.

“As the Government moves from the planning to the implementation phase of climate action there will be ever more desperate calls from vocal lobby groups for special treatment, delays or exemptions.

“Only people power can counterbalance that and ensure Ireland does its fair share of climate action, that every sector pulls its weight and that the affected workers and communities get the support they need for the transition to a safer, cleaner, healthier future.”

Friends of the Earth plans to publish an updated report card annually.