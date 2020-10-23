'€386bn ploughed into largely destructive practices' - environmental groups share dismay over divisive farm subsidies deal

MEPs have voted for a multi-billion euro agricultural subsidies deal that farmers say will be create major challenges for the way they farm but environmentalists say will destroy nature.

The latest package of Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) measures will largely dictate farming practices across Europe until 2027.

Climate campaigners and environmental groups had urged radical reform of the CAP to ensure a move away from intensive farming practices that are high on greenhouse gas emissions, heavily polluting of soils and water sources and massively damaging to wildlife.

They said the deal voted through on Friday afternoon fell far short of those aims and would make it impossible for Europe to meet crucial emission reduction targets.

But farmers’ organisations said the deal would be demanding on the sector and require significant changes in farming practices.

Speaking in advance of Friday’s vote, Irish Farmers Association president Tim Cullinan said a provision to link 30pc of farm subsidies to environmental schemes would be challenging.

“All farmers already have to meet standards of good agricultural and environmental practices under current CAP rules,” he said.

“It means that all farmers will have to undertake additional environmental measures to have a chance of maintaining their payments.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue backed the deal ahead of the vote.

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan, however, said the package served no-one well.

“This is not CAP reform. I'm beyond disappointed and baffled it passed, with all the right voices crying out against it – NGOs, scientists, even the EU Agriculture Commissioner and farmers on the ground.”

BirdWatch Ireland, which campaigns for healthy habitats for all wildlife, tweeted its dismay, saying: “€386billion of EU citizens’ money will be ploughed into largely destructive practices.”

The network of European environmental groups, the European Environmental Bureau, described the vote as “wasting public money on a fundamentally unsustainable and unfair agricultural policy”.

Friends of the Earth said it was a “historically bad week for the future of farming” that would perpetuate a system of “wrong policies and warped farming subsidies which mainly benefit industrial scale factory farms”.

“Now this failing system looks set to continue, spelling disaster for the environment and small farmers,” it said.

The bill for CAP represents a third of the EU’s entire budget. Talks on the implementation of the new package have to take place and there is a possibility that European Commissioners may seek to present fresh proposals to address the criticisms.

