350 Midlands peat jobs saved in €100m bog restoration project

Jobs for 350 former peat harvesters in the Midlands will be saved by switching their roles from stripping the bogs to restoring them.

Bord na Móna is to start work on the rehabilitation of 80,000 acres of bogs that previously supplied peat for domestic use and electricity generation.

The Government has approved €108m in assistance for the project with the money to come from the Climate Action Fund, a €500m fund made up of the proceeds of a levy on oil products.

The announcement is one of two boosts for Midlands counties that are struggling with job losses caused by the phasing out of peat as part of the move away from fossil fuels.

A further €29m from the Just Transition Fund is to be dispersed among 47 job creation and retraining projects in counties Offaly, Westmeath, Longford, Roscommon, Galway and Kildare.

The grants, to a mix of community groups, local authorities and private companies, include tourism, heritage and food start-ups, home retrofitting schemes and a Bord na Móna offshoot, a medical herbs project.

The Just Transition Fund is comprised of revenues from the carbon tax.

Kieran Mulvey, who was appointed Just Transition Commissioner to help identify the needs of areas losing jobs as a consequence of climate change, said the projects would play a key role in the Midlands’ adaptation to post-peat enterprises.

“They will bring new, innovative, green energy enterprises with the potential to boost the economy of the region and create jobs,” he said.

Under the Bord na Móna package, the bogs will be rewetted and preserved to seal in 109 million tonnes of carbon that would otherwise leach into the atmosphere. As the land gains heath and attracts growth, it is expected to soak up and store a further 3.2m tonnes of carbon.

The company is contributing €18m to the project for which preparatory work has begun but which will get under way in earnest next April.

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan said the restoration plan was of international significance and represented a major win for climate action.

“Peatlands only cover 3pc of the Earth’s surface but hold 30pc of all the carbon stored on land. They have a unique natural power to capture carbon and deliver significant wins for us and for future generations," he said.

The jobs will see former harvesters carry out the physical alteration of drains that previously dried out the bogs, as well as the monitoring and maintenance of the land and wildlife and possible visitor amenities.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said the potential of the bogs to capture and store carbon was “phenomenal”. “Bog rehabilitation and remediation is a wonderful example of just transition in action, where workers who previously harvested peat for power generation will now be the custodians of our bogs,” he said.

“This project will turn carbon sources into sinks, restore biodiversity and help us meet our climate goals. It will also be a pilot project for the just transition we need to make as we adapt our society and economy to tackle climate change.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

