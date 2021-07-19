HEATWAVES in Ireland usually live up to their name – a few hot days that wave a swift farewell as the more familiar clouds and rain return.

Records show, however, that they have become more frequent in recent decades and projections indicate the trend is likely to continue as climate change intensifies.

Definitions of heatwaves vary but Met Éireann applies the term to any period of five or more consecutive days when the maximum temperature exceeds 25C at a single weather station.

By that exacting standard, we can’t officially declare a heatwave yet, regardless of what the thronged beaches and run on electric fans tell us.

But Oak Park in Carlow was on a four-day roll as of midday on Monday and other stations had three days over the threshold with forecasts of more to come.

If the predictions translate into sweltering reality, it means the 2020s will be getting off to an early start in terms of clocking up heatwaves.

In the 1970s we had one, the epic summer of 1976, which lasted 14 days although in popular memory it went on for three months.

There were two in the 1980s, in 1983 and 1989; one in the 1990s when August 1995 blistered, two in the 2000s, three in the 2010s and who knows how many this decade?

Climate scientists can’t say exactly but they do tell us there are more ahead.

“We're seeing a trend towards warmer, drier summers with potentially more heatwaves towards the middle of the century,” says Keith Lambkin, senior climatologist with Met Éireann.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean every year there is going to be a heatwave or drought event but we certainly expect to see the number of occurrences increase.”

Even if we don’t get more official heatwaves in the next few years, Professor John Sweeney of Maynooth University expects at the very least an increase in short-term temperature spikes.

In fact, he says we may already have temperatures higher than the 29.5C recorded in Co Galway on Sunday which is the highest clocked so far this year by Met Éireann.

There are only 25 fully equipped weather stations around the country recording conditions hour by hour, and while they are strategically located to give a good overview of conditions in the regions, but they can miss out on local hotspots.

“If the number was doubled or trebled, we would probably pick up areas where the temperature was higher than the 29.5C,” Prof Sweeney says.

“The current expectation is that we will hit around 30C, probably on Wednesday. We have had higher than that in recent times – we had 32.2C in 2006 – but the really interesting question is whether we will exceed the all-time record of 33.3C that was measured in Kilkenny way back in 1887.

“If I was a betting person, I would say that that 33C value will probably go, if not in the next few years, then in the next decade.”

For anyone stuck in the city over the weekend, household and car temperature gauges are also likely to have topped the official highest value.

A car’s external temperature gauge can only really be accurate if the vehicle has been moving freely at moderate speed for a few kilometres, but it can still be a useful indication of the phenomenon of urban heat islands.

Built-up areas generate more heat because of the closer proximity of larger numbers of people, engines and machines, and the fewer escape routes for warm air.

Prof Sweeney was writing about Dublin in this context back in the 1980s, when he observed the greater levels of night-time heat, but he says city dwellers will have felt the impact in recent days.

“It’s quite likely in the urban canyons of a city, especially on the sunny side of a building where you would be getting heat radiated from all around, that temperatures will rise beyond what is officially recorded,” he says.

At the other end of the spectrum, there will be people scratching their heads wondering what all the fuss is about.

While parts of Co Roscommon were baking in 29.3C heat on Sunday, that was almost twice as hot as parts of Co Donegal which were getting a high of just 16.5C.

Typically, the midlands record the highest temperatures as the cooling sea breezes don’t reach them, and recent days have proven no exception.

Roscommon, Carlow, Cavan, Westmeath and Tipperary have recorded the highest temperatures while Donegal, Mayo and Sligo have recorded the lowest.

That is too much of a generalisation, however, as the weather stations in Claremorris and Belmullet might be both in Mayo but their readings were poles apart in terms of temperature with their respective inland and coastal locations generating very different memories of summer 2021.

For most places, however, it looks likely the personal memories will soon tally will the meteorological ones.

“I reckon over the next couple of days that there’s every chance we’ll meet those heatwave criteria,” says Mr Lambkin, “but we’re not there just yet.”