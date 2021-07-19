| 22.3°C Dublin

29.5C and still not a heatwave – but scientists say records could be topped yet

Projections show dry hot summers of recent years are no mere flash in the pan

Taking the plunge at the Forty Foot in Sandycove during the sunny weather. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Taking the plunge at the Forty Foot in Sandycove during the sunny weather. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Caroline O'Doherty

HEATWAVES in Ireland usually live up to their name – a few hot days that wave a swift farewell as the more familiar clouds and rain return.

Records show, however, that they have become more frequent in recent decades and projections indicate the trend is likely to continue as climate change intensifies.

Definitions of heatwaves vary but Met Éireann applies the term to any period of five or more consecutive days when the maximum temperature exceeds 25C at a single weather station.

