2022 is Ireland’s warmest ever year on record, Met Éireann have announced.

2022 narrowly eclipsed 1945 and 2007 to become the hottest year in the history of the State, with an average temperature of just over 10.8C.

Twenty one of the 22 years this century have seen above average temperatures while 2022 was the 12th consecutive year with above average temperatures.

The all-time highest maximum temperature records for July and August were also broken this year; at the Phoenix Park on Monday, July 18, (33C) and Durrow, Co. Laois on Saturday, August 13 (32.1°C).

Along with the Phoenix Park on Monday, July 18, eight other stations reported their highest daily maximum temperature for any month on record. These were:

Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin (length 58 years) with 31.9°C

Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon (length 14 years) with 31.4°C

Gurteen, Co. Tipperary (length 14 years) with 31.0°C

Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan (length 17 years) with 30.8°C

Athenry, Co. Galway (length 12 years) with 30.5°C

Dunsany, Co. Meath (length 48 years) with 30.5°C

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath (length 72 years) with 30.4°C

Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin (length 80 years) with 29.6°C

Shannon Airport, Co. Clare (length 76 years) with 30.8°C

Every month since June 2021, recorded above average temperatures up to the icy spell of a few weeks ago.

Even with that dramatic drop in temperatures, the streak may not have been broken.

It is a dubious claim to fame for 2022, reflecting global warming and reinforcing the trends that show our climate is changing.

Average temperature refers to the long-term average, currently based on 30 years of measurements from 1981-2010.

Night-time and day-time temperatures are recorded at 25 main Met Éireann monitoring stations around the country and averages extracted for comparison.

Those comparisons show a clear trend in Ireland over the last 18 months.

Temperatures were “above average everywhere” in 12 of those months, and “in most places” otherwise.

Yet that slow, steady build-up of what amounts to an alarming trend is probably not what stands out for most people about the last 12 months.

A heatwave, the big freeze, floods and a tornado were the headline-grabbers.

This time last year Christmas celebrations were brought to an abrupt halt in parts of Co Wexford after heavy rain caused serious flooding.

The Slaney river burst its banks in Enniscorthy, feeder rivers and streams overflowed, seven bridges were swept away and many homes and businesses were inundated.

A yellow rain warning had been issued for Wexford and surrounding areas but there was little to indicate how freakishly fast water levels would rise. ​

Eleven months later, Wexford was the scene of another freak event – a mini tornado that rampaged through the countryside with a ferocity far greater than its size would suggest, ripping apart dozens of houses and farm buildings.

In between times, the county and the rest of the country saw enough meteorological oddities to keep weather watchers on their toes.

The start of this year was exceptionally dry before a soggy February that saw everywhere getting more rain than normal and Dublin getting twice its average dose.

March and April were warmer and drier than normal, and records started to fall in May when stations in Dublin, Meath and Donegal recorded their warmest May. ​

By July, record highs were being recorded at nine stations. Dublin’s Phoenix Park station recorded 33 degrees, a record for that area and the second highest July temperature in Ireland ever.

In August, records were smashed at 11 stations and Ireland’s highest ever August temperature was recorded at Oak Park, Carlow where it reached 31.7 degrees.

By now dozens of water supplies around the country were in drought and a hosepipe ban was imposed in parts of Cork.

In a first for Ireland, trade unions raised the question of whether regulations were now needed to govern the temperature thresholds above which outdoor workers should be allowed leave work.

From September to November, temperatures remained above normal, hitting a disconcerting 17.6 degrees one November day in Donegal.

The rain returned in such volumes in November that it balanced out the dry spells so that as the final days of 2022 approach, total annual rainfall is only marginally below average.

Then came December and a 10-day freeze that brought the country’s coldest day since 2010 on December 12 and an official ‘ice day’ at 11 stations on December 13 where it never got above zero.

That was followed by a sudden leap to a near balmy 13.8 degree day in Dublin on December 18 and the relatively normal spell since seems to be a return to that striking trend of the previous 18 months.

“In a non-warming world, you have an even number of months above and below average but to have 18 consecutive months above normal – and possibly a 19th – is very unusual,” Paul Moore said. “It is beyond doubt that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

A big factor in Ireland’s high temperatures this year has been warmer than average sea surface temperatures around our coasts and across the North Atlantic, he said.

The December blip does not weaken that explanation.

“The Earth warming does not prevent cold periods where weather systems align to bring northern cold air down over Ireland, which is what happened during the first half of December this year,” he said. “We had quite a dry spring and summer and then a very wet autumn which is the trend suggested from global climate models for climate change in Ireland.”

Still, even Ireland’s extreme weather this year has been mild compared to even our closest neighbours.

Across mainland Europe and the UK, 20,000 excess deaths are being blamed on the repeated summer heatwaves which were much more intense than here.

Met Éireann will issue a final assessment of the year and any associated records on December 30.