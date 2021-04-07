€10m programme to train Irish businesses green skills to tackle climate change

A Government programme worth €10m will aim to train Irish businesses skills on how they can cut down on water, carbon and energy consumption as part of tackling climate change.

The five-year plan will see online courses provided to staff “at all levels” to teach businesses how their actions will affect the environment as well as a series of “educational engagements” with experts on sustainability.

Businesses who avail of the training will be taught skills of water conservation, how to reduce energy waste and cut down on their carbon footprint.

More than 1,000 businesses, including 3,000 workers, will be able to avail of the ‘Climate Ready’ programme and this will be expanded over the coming five years, according to Minister for Further Education Simon Harris.

Read More

“I really want to make sure that we provide right now the access to skills, mentorship, the training and the advice for businesses right across the country to adapt to the climate reality,” Mr Harris said.

He said that the sustainable measures will help businesses to save money and “affect the bottom line”.

The initiative was launched today with Government business support agency Skillnet Ireland.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the programme should be looked at as an “opportunity” for the country.

“One of the real constraints is in the skills, having the actual knowledge and expertise in how to be really energy efficient, how to change our entire packaging system, how to reduce our consumption of water and all resources,” he said.

Minister Ryan said that businesses going green is a “new industrial revolution” taking place.

He added that “a green, clean economy” will be the future for Ireland.

Paul Healy, Skillnet Ireland chief executive, said that climate action is bringing “immense business opportunities”.

“Practically every industry, business and job will be impacted by climate action in some way over the coming decade,” Mr Healy said.

“Taking action now is critical to ensuring our businesses remain resilient and competitive as we tackle the challenges posed by climate change.”

Read More

Online Editors