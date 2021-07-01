Entries set to open soon for the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards

The launch of Newsbrands Journalism Awards 2021 with Anne Marie Lenihan, CEO of Newsbrands Ireland; Colm O'Reilly, chairman of Newsbrands Ireland, and Paul Dervan, CMO of the National Lottery

Entries will soon be opening for the 2021 Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

The awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, celebrate the best in Irish journalism and feature a total of 23 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism.

Entry is open to any work published in print, online, video, or audio from any NewsBrands Ireland member print or digital title. Entries from both staff and freelance journalists are welcomed.

Entries can be submitted from Monday 12 July until Friday 30 July by visiting www.journalismawards.ie.

Former Irish Examiner editor Tim Vaughan will be chairing the independent judging panel who will decide the shortlist and winners in each category.

Commenting at the launch of this year’s Journalism Awards, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland said:

“Our annual Journalism Awards are an important showcase for the agenda -setting, trusted journalism produced by our member titles. This year, news journalists continued to break important stories which were in the public interest.

"It will be an extremally challenging job for the judging panel to choose this year’s winners – and we are extremely grateful to Tim Vaughan, the judging panel chairman, and all the judges who give so generously of their time to read and evaluate the entries.”

The rest of the panel are due to be announced this month, each having been chosen for their integrity, passion, and excellence in the field of journalism; as well as their impartiality being unconnected with any Newsbrands Ireland news publisher.

Paul Dervan, Chief Marketing Officer with the National Lottery, said: “At the National Lottery, we are incredibly proud of our association with the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards which continue to recognise the importance in the valued role of trusted, independent journalism in our society.

"Our country has always had a long and proud tradition of producing outstanding journalism and these awards rightly recognise the journalists who perform a vital public service through ground-breaking reporting at a time when we need it most."