Ennis feud escalates: Video shows masked man swarming on house causing criminal damage

A feud between factions in Ennis has escalated to new levels in recent weeks with numerous attacks that have led to Gardaí increasing their presence in the provincial town.

Videos of attacks on homes and cars have been circulated on social media as dozens of messages have been sent back and forth between different groups clashing with each other in separate rows over the past week.

One video shows a high-speed car chase with a vehicle on the wrong side of the road. At least two men are heard shouting as they pursue another car in Ennis at night.

The driver moves close behind the car in front by driving the wrong way around a roundabout and begins dangerously tailgating the other vehicle at high speed before breaking off the pursuit.

Two other separate clips also show a car window being smashed and windows broken as women scream from a house in the background.

"I don't think people have any idea what's going on in Ennis," a source told the Sunday World this week.

He said innocent people connected to individuals in the various groups are living in fear they, too, could be targeted for attacks.

There was a Garda presence at various locations in the town this week following the various threats and incidents. In further clips armed response officers in full tactical gear are seen at a property with uniformed colleagues.

This time last year, in yet another separate row in the town a clip of petrol bombs being thrown at a residential area was posted on social media.