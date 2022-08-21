| 17.4°C Dublin

English nationalism assisted by absolute Ulster fools has been the greatest friend imaginable to Irish republicanism

Suzanne Breen

Brexit and a blundering DUP mean Irish unity could now be just a matter of time

A new poll suggests Irish unity will be the will of young voters Expand
The writing is on the wall for the future of the Union, but those for whom preserving it matters most are just too blind to see it.

If there was a border poll tomorrow, 48pc of people here would vote to remain in the UK and 41pc would choose Irish unity, with 11pc undecided. But that’s not the figure that should scare those who seek to maintain the status quo.

